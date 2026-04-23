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Guy Benson Has Had ENOUGH, Shuts DOWN Every Single Lefty Toad INSISTING Dems Tried to Ban Gerrymandering

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on April 23, 2026
Meme

If you've spent any time at all on X and are following this gerrymandering NIGHTMARE in Virginia, you know that every single Democrat and Lefty toad (notice we didn't say chode, oops, we just did, our bad) has been front and center INSISTING it's the Republicans' fault for making them gerrymander and they tried to OUTLAW it five years ago.

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For example, Kamala's old crap poli-account:

Of course, if you know your history on gerrymandering, you know it was named after a Democrat, and OH YEAH, Bush tried to outlaw it in 1989, and Democrats blocked him.

Huh.

And if that's not enough, the bill Democrats claim was meant to ban gerrymandering was 'special.'

Guy Benson broke out the puppets and crayons:

Yup, that's the one they're talking about.

They're such a-holes.

Really.

Of course, they did.

MAN, Democrats are dishonest AF. Hey, we get it, most politicians are, but wow, Democrats have made it an art form.

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And not a good one.

Funny how that always seems to be the case.

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Related:

THIS! Scott Jennings Goes OFF on Spanberger's Gerrymandering, Leaves CNN's Kasie Hunt Speechless (WATCH)

Savannah Hernandez Calls CREEP Brian Shapiro OUT for Harassing Her in DMs and He Just FREAKS (PICS)

Chuck Schumer Using Atlantic's Hit Piece to Attack Kash Patel Shows There's Something Much DARKER at Play

HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume Unloads on VA Dems and Their 'Egregious Gerrymander' Push As Only HE Can (Watch)

Maury Povich's Reaction to Joy Reid Claiming Democrats Play by the Rules Is Hilarious PERFECTION (Watch)

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA

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THIS! Scott Jennings Goes OFF on Spanberger's Gerrymandering, Leaves CNN's Kasie Hunt Speechless (WATCH) Sam J.
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