'Way to Go, Chief'! ANOTHER Spirited Take From Elizabeth Warren Has Aged Like Milk in the Summer Sun

As we told you over the weekend, Spirit Airlines went out of business and immediately a two year old post from Sen. Elizabeth Warren bragging about a "Biden win for flyers" aged itself into dust. That "win" was the Biden administration, with much encouragement from Warren, suing to prevent JetBlue from buying Spirit:

Advertisement

I've warned for months that a @JetBlue-@SpiritAirlines merger would have led to fewer flights and higher fares.@JusticeATR and @USDOT were right to stand up for consumers and fight against runaway airline consolidation.



This is a Biden win for flyers! https://t.co/lJFGS3ucv3 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 6, 2024

As it turns out, that wasn't the only take from Warren to be nominated for induction into the "this aged horribly" hall of fame:

Oh, look. She did it more than once.



This was two months before her infamous March post calling the merger block a "Biden win for flyers." https://t.co/my2ykbZamP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 4, 2026

Warren was again bragging about solving the "reduced options for flyers" problem by helping drive an entire airline out of business:

This anticompetitive airline deal would have increased prices and reduced options for flyers. Even a Reagan-appointed federal judge agreed!



A major win by @JusticeATR Kanter & @MassAGO Campbell & further evidence of successful antitrust enforcement by the Biden administration. https://t.co/TArpoZNXS6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 16, 2024

Give yourself a round of applause, senator!

Way to go chief. Now 14,000 people are out of a job. — Steve (@Steve68533652) May 2, 2026

Way to go, Liz!

And she wouldn't be Elizabeth Warren if she didn't try and blame Trump and the Republicans:

Spiking fuel prices from Trump’s war was the nail in the coffin for twice-bankrupted Spirit airline.



FWIW, JetBlue merger failed because a judge, appointed by Ronald Reagan, said the deal was illegal.



Republicans are desperate to shift blame from higher costs hitting families. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 2, 2026

The Community Notes on Warren's Spirit Airlines blame games are things of beauty.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Dances With Identity Theft).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!