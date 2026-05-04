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'Way to Go, Chief'! ANOTHER Spirited Take From Elizabeth Warren Has Aged Like Milk in the Summer Sun

Doug P. | 12:19 PM on May 04, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As we told you over the weekend, Spirit Airlines went out of business and immediately a two year old post from Sen. Elizabeth Warren bragging about a "Biden win for flyers" aged itself into dust. That "win" was the Biden administration, with much encouragement from Warren, suing to prevent JetBlue from buying Spirit:

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As it turns out, that wasn't the only take from Warren to be nominated for induction into the "this aged horribly" hall of fame: 

Warren was again bragging about solving the "reduced options for flyers" problem by helping drive an entire airline out of business: 

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Give yourself a round of applause, senator!

Way to go, Liz!

And she wouldn't be Elizabeth Warren if she didn't try and blame Trump and the Republicans

The Community Notes on Warren's Spirit Airlines blame games are things of beauty. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Dances With Identity Theft). 

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