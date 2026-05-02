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Elizabeth Warren Assigns Blame for JetBlue/Spirit Merger Getting Blocked Under Biden While She Cheered

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on May 02, 2026
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Just a couple of years ago, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was applauding the Biden administration for getting a planned JetBlue and Spirit Air merger blocked. 

You'll notice in this March of 2024 post that Warren takes credit for that, and also gives plenty of applause to the Biden DOJ and Pete Buttigieg's Transportation Department for halting the merger effort: 

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Just a couple days ago, Warren had the audacity to complain that American, United, Southwest and United "control 75 percent of the U.S. market" while saying there needs to be more competition in the airline industry (which there would have been had she not helped block what would have been a fifth large competitor). 

However, after repeatedly taking credit and showing a lot of pride for her part in blocking the merger, Warren is now blaming Trump and, in a way, Ronald Reagan. Shameless spin incoming: 

A judge ruled that way because the Biden administration, with Warren's full backing, sued to stop the merger. It's on them no matter how Fauxcahontas tries to spin it. Now the Dems want everybody to believe it was all on that judge and they had nothing to do with it, which tells us they know how terrible this looks for them. 

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All while Warren cheered them on.

Lieawatha wants everybody to forget about that part now.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and disastrous economic policies. 

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