Elizabeth Warren Assigns Blame for JetBlue/Spirit Merger Getting Blocked Under Biden While She Cheered

Just a couple of years ago, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was applauding the Biden administration for getting a planned JetBlue and Spirit Air merger blocked.

You'll notice in this March of 2024 post that Warren takes credit for that, and also gives plenty of applause to the Biden DOJ and Pete Buttigieg's Transportation Department for halting the merger effort:

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I've warned for months that a @JetBlue-@SpiritAirlines merger would have led to fewer flights and higher fares.@JusticeATR and @USDOT were right to stand up for consumers and fight against runaway airline consolidation.



This is a Biden win for flyers! https://t.co/lJFGS3ucv3 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 6, 2024

Just a couple days ago, Warren had the audacity to complain that American, United, Southwest and United "control 75 percent of the U.S. market" while saying there needs to be more competition in the airline industry (which there would have been had she not helped block what would have been a fifth large competitor).

However, after repeatedly taking credit and showing a lot of pride for her part in blocking the merger, Warren is now blaming Trump and, in a way, Ronald Reagan. Shameless spin incoming:

Spiking fuel prices from Trump’s war was the nail in the coffin for twice-bankrupted Spirit airline.



FWIW, JetBlue merger failed because a judge, appointed by Ronald Reagan, said the deal was illegal.



Republicans are desperate to shift blame from higher costs hitting families. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 2, 2026

A judge ruled that way because the Biden administration, with Warren's full backing, sued to stop the merger. It's on them no matter how Fauxcahontas tries to spin it. Now the Dems want everybody to believe it was all on that judge and they had nothing to do with it, which tells us they know how terrible this looks for them.

FWIW, Reagan didn't bring the lawsuit. The Biden administration did. — Sanan (@SananOfLlyn) May 2, 2026

All while Warren cheered them on.

You own this catastrophe, idiot.

You're on record fighting to stop a merger that would have saved thousands of jobs. — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) May 2, 2026

I don’t know if she was born with it or developed it after years of practice but she has one great gift as a politician:



No principles, no conscience, no reluctance to look you in the eye and lie. https://t.co/aFjOofNwPv pic.twitter.com/7BazDKhgz7 — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) May 2, 2026

But you called it a "win"? pic.twitter.com/mDpTg25G0K — Urbanite (@Urbanite107) May 2, 2026

Lieawatha wants everybody to forget about that part now.

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