'Arsonist and Firefighter' Elizabeth Warren Just Got Community Note Nuked Over Her 'Competition' Lecture

Spirit Airlines has gone out of business, and according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy earlier today, the company will be liquidated.

Duffy also brought up what happened during the previous administration that had Democrats like Elizabeth Warren cheering: The Biden administration, with Warren's encouragement, denied a JetBlue and Spirit merger. As we told you in a previous story, Warren's tweet about that from just over two years ago is aging badly in record time:

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I've warned for months that a @JetBlue-@SpiritAirlines merger would have led to fewer flights and higher fares.@JusticeATR and @USDOT were right to stand up for consumers and fight against runaway airline consolidation.



This is a Biden win for flyers! https://t.co/lJFGS3ucv3 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 6, 2024

Fast forward to just three days ago. Warren posted a lecture about the need for more competition and lamented "fewer choices." Community Notes took it over from there:

The Big Four airlines (American, Delta, Southwest, United) control 75% of the U.S. market.



Fewer choices = higher prices for you. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 30, 2026

One sentence was all that Community Note needed:

Senator Warren previously helped block the merger of jetblue and spirit which would have resulted in a 5th major airline and more competition against major airlines.

This is a nice summary of Warren:

Utterly extraordinary. Arsonist and firefighter. https://t.co/Q0PZhKLdp8 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 2, 2026

So is this:

But she'll end up trying to blame Trump anyway.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track even though we're still seeing some negative ripple effects from the disastrous previous administration.

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