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NYT’s Disgusting Double Down: ‘Yes, Dogs Raped Palestinians’ — And It’s Your Fault For Doubting Us

justmindy
justmindy | 12:40 PM on May 22, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

The New York Times has published a response to all the people and entities who questioned their Israel 'dog rape' stories and it's, well, interesting. 

They double down even though they have no evidence and really sketchy sources. 

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Well, they can hash it in court during that defamation trial.

Oh, so it was just a call to action and not an accurate reporting of events? Make it make sense? 

Also, leaders are supposed to come out against 'dog rape' when there is no legitimate accounts of it happening?

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These are not exactly unbiased reports.

Kristof basically says 'this guy is a massive bigot, but still believe him'.

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Kristof is lying and he knows it. That's not what the medical literature says, at all.

His editor is also culpable.

Funny how he has zero fear of visiting Israel himself. He accuses the country and its military of the worst atrocities imaginable, yet happily lounges in their hotels.

If the IDF is truly as barbaric and bloodthirsty as he claims, why wouldn’t they come after him while he’s right there on their soil — especially since he’s supposedly ‘exposing’ them?

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Seems only fair.

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ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS THE NEW YORK TIMES

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