NYT’s Disgusting Double Down: ‘Yes, Dogs Raped Palestinians’ — And It’s Your Fault For Doubting Us

The New York Times has published a response to all the people and entities who questioned their Israel 'dog rape' stories and it's, well, interesting.

They double down even though they have no evidence and really sketchy sources.

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The NYT just published a lengthy response to "our questions" about Kristof's column. Think they owned up to their mistakes? Quite the opposite.



Here are just SOME of the ways this response by Kristof and @katiekings is disgusting.



And yes, they double down on the dog rape🧵 https://t.co/4qxxsS8zpu pic.twitter.com/LWTBYNY6pS — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 22, 2026

Well, they can hash it in court during that defamation trial.

Not only do they double down on their "reporting," they place the onus on the readers themselves, stating that they "overlook" evidence of sexual violence.



Criticizing your own readers in a column is always a good look 👏 pic.twitter.com/PPFczWQjWW — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 22, 2026

Oh, so it was just a call to action and not an accurate reporting of events? Make it make sense?

Also, leaders are supposed to come out against 'dog rape' when there is no legitimate accounts of it happening?

This is gaslighting to the extreme. Two key testimonies come from Sami al-Sai and Issa Amro. The former praised Oct 7 and is accused by the PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY of Hamas ties. The latter is on record calling for intifada and accusing Israel of wanting to drink Palestinian blood pic.twitter.com/5oV5lOvrWc — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 22, 2026

These are not exactly unbiased reports.

And here, Kristof once again not-so-implicitly accuses his readers and critics of being rape-denying bigots pic.twitter.com/pYriTqbax8 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 22, 2026

To call EuroMed an "advocacy group" and boil down the concerns about it to pro-Oct. 7 statements by its chairman, Ramy Abdu, is enormously dishonest.



Ramy is deeply tied to Hamas on both a professional and familial levelhttps://t.co/8bL7jSE9muhttps://t.co/iba7eRWZvg pic.twitter.com/b6Ovmnz4k1 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 22, 2026

Kristof basically says 'this guy is a massive bigot, but still believe him'.

Here it is: doubling down on dog rape.



This response is as completely devoid of evidence as @NickKristof's actual column. And once again, he drastically misrepresents the peer-reviewed medical literature on the matter.



See here for more: https://t.co/kQIKuvYIyw pic.twitter.com/EnmIp9wpsp — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 22, 2026

Hi @NickKristof, I don't understand why you are misrepresenting the medical literature on this topic. No cases of canine rape have ever been confirmed in the medical literature, and the very few cases of rectal injuries that are described are documented as being initiated by… pic.twitter.com/xJHvA3uM5V — Avi Bitterman, MD (@AviBittMD) May 12, 2026

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Kristof is lying and he knows it. That's not what the medical literature says, at all.

Kristof says his piece was being edited and fact-checked for weeks.



This therefore implicates @katiekings and her entire team of fact-checkers. There needs to be a reckoning at the Times ASAP. pic.twitter.com/3YkhzByVB5 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 22, 2026

His editor is also culpable.

Not only does the NYT response fall woefully short — it actually strengthens Israel's legal case against it.



1. Kristof minimizes Euro-Med's chairman as someone whose views "can't be taken lightly" — while failing to note a documented record that includes an Israeli… https://t.co/KxfmA67HpS — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 22, 2026

What I hate most about Kristof is not the obsessive blood libels he publishes in the NY Times – many people do that – but when he comes here to report on how Israel is training dogs to rape Palestinians, he stays in the best hotels in Tel Aviv and not in Ramallah. https://t.co/Mh3F0Z78ec pic.twitter.com/N8OfNcluSu — Yoni Leviatan (@songsofyoni) May 22, 2026

Funny how he has zero fear of visiting Israel himself. He accuses the country and its military of the worst atrocities imaginable, yet happily lounges in their hotels.

If the IDF is truly as barbaric and bloodthirsty as he claims, why wouldn’t they come after him while he’s right there on their soil — especially since he’s supposedly ‘exposing’ them?

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This is a noteworthy not-antisemitic (partial) explanation of journalists' fixation on Israel.



In no other war hotspot can journalists so readily cover active operations with such luxurious accommodations.



Let Kristof in at Ben Gurion, but make him stay in Ramallah.



One of his… https://t.co/PTGxxtASLG — Jacob Ben-David Linker 🇺🇸🕎🇺🇸✡️🇺🇸🕎🇺🇸 (@JacobALinker) May 22, 2026

Nick Kristof loves "reporting" on Israel because he gets to stay in luxury hotels in Tel Aviv while saying insane things about his hosts, and nothing physically bad ever happens to him.



It's so very un-palestinian. https://t.co/yVDq84O887 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 22, 2026

I think every anti-Israel reporter should be required to find accommodations in Ramallah. https://t.co/uLGkZL596k — Z.E. Silver (@z_e_silver) May 22, 2026

Seems only fair.

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