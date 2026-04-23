Tucker Carlson Asks How American Evangelicals Can 'Support' IDF Soldier Vandalizing Jesus Statue

Wow. We used to have a freelancer who'd write about Tucker Carlson's show nearly every night while Carlson was still with Fox News. And just as Carlson will be tormented for a long time for thinking he helped get President Trump reelected, we will be tormented for a long time for thinking that Carlson was a smart guy.

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As Twitchy reported, an IDF soldier was allegedly caught on camera smashing a statue of Jesus in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a statement, saying, "I was stunned and saddened to learn that an IDF soldier damaged a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon. I condemn the act in the strongest terms. Military authorities are conducting a criminal probe of the matter and will take appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender," Netanyahu said, adding, "We express regret for the incident and for any hurt this has caused to believers in Lebanon and around the world."

Carlson wonders how American evangelical leaders can support Israel when a lot of people in Israel hate Christianity above all, while Muslims love Jesus.

Why would an Israeli soldier use a sledgehammer to smash the face of Jesus? Because there are a lot of people in Israel who hate Christianity above all. How can American evangelical leaders support this? pic.twitter.com/h2krcsE2VV — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 23, 2026

Support what? The smashing of a statue of Jesus? We're not sitting through the full hour, but we're not sure which American evangelical leaders supported the vandalism.

The statue's already been replaced and the soldier who vandalized it and the other who took the photo have been thrown in prison for 30 days.

Nice try, ☪️arlson.



The IDF already replaced the statue.



Your attempt to incite mass murder will fail.



Go back to Qatar. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 23, 2026

A Christian does something bad? That doesn’t represent Christianity.



A Muslim blows himself up? How dare you say that represents Islam.



A Jew vandalizes a statue? You see, Israel is evil, Jews are bad, & every Jew on Earth should apologize



I’m officially tired of this bullsh*t — Simply_Shula (@Simply_Shula) April 23, 2026

Not one single American evangelical supporter of Israel supports what this soldier did and you know that. What you’re putting on display is a sickening level of dishonesty and manipulation. — John William Sherrod (@jwsherrod) April 23, 2026

Nobody in Israel supports this.



But you know that, you simply are fulfilling your role as puppet for your Islamic handlers. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) April 23, 2026

Of course. One IDF soldier commits a heinous act, that must mean all Jews hate Jesus! You’re a conspiratard, and a blasphemer, Tucker Qatarlson. — Rabbi Gert Goldberg 🇮🇱 (@rabbigert) April 23, 2026

Oh thank God!! I was afraid that you were going to go a day without talking about Israel!! — One flag, One land, One heart, One hand. (@UltraXtremeMaga) April 23, 2026

What on earth happened to you, Tucker? Good Lord. — E (@_eday) April 23, 2026

Why have you turned into such a Jew hating d-bag? — Pamela (@Pameladoodleluv) April 23, 2026

Islam actually beheads Christians on a weekly basis. You demonic goon. You’re offended at the statue, as am I, but your Islamic buddies have declared war against Christians and that doesn’t offend you. — John 🇺🇸 ✡️ (@noahsflood_) April 23, 2026

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Just curious how you changed your viewpoints on just about anything just and moral? — RealGet4Real (@realget4real) April 23, 2026

What is your problem with the Jews and Israel? Don’t you have anything better to do with the life God gave you ? — Batsheva Kanter (@BatshevaSKanter) April 23, 2026

It’s unacceptable. But you failed to mention he and the soldier who took the photo have been kicked out of the IDF and sentenced to 30 days in jail and the crucifix has been replaced. The IRGC you so love actually kills Christians. — Pineconecoffee (@Pineconeco58393) April 23, 2026

If we judged an entire country by the behavior of one person, we’d all be finished.



You act like a hateful grifter and a maniac, but no decent person would use that to claim all Americans are like you. Applying that logic to Israel is, one again, dishonest. — The Israel Files (@theisraelfiles) April 23, 2026

Slow news day Tucker? This has already been rectified... — Marie K (@KeMaria14) April 23, 2026

Carlson sure is selective about his outrage. Why would an American podcaster use one isolated incident that was immediately rectified to try to stir up hatred of Israel and the Jews?

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