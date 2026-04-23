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Tucker Carlson Asks How American Evangelicals Can 'Support' IDF Soldier Vandalizing Jesus Statue

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 23, 2026
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Wow. We used to have a freelancer who'd write about Tucker Carlson's show nearly every night while Carlson was still with Fox News. And just as Carlson will be tormented for a long time for thinking he helped get President Trump reelected, we will be tormented for a long time for thinking that Carlson was a smart guy.

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As Twitchy reported, an IDF soldier was allegedly caught on camera smashing a statue of Jesus in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a statement, saying, "I was stunned and saddened to learn that an IDF soldier damaged a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon. I condemn the act in the strongest terms. Military authorities are conducting a criminal probe of the matter and will take appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender," Netanyahu said, adding, "We express regret for the incident and for any hurt this has caused to believers in Lebanon and around the world."

Carlson wonders how American evangelical leaders can support Israel when a lot of people in Israel hate Christianity above all, while Muslims love Jesus.

Support what? The smashing of a statue of Jesus? We're not sitting through the full hour, but we're not sure which American evangelical leaders supported the vandalism.

The statue's already been replaced and the soldier who vandalized it and the other who took the photo have been thrown in prison for 30 days.

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Carlson sure is selective about his outrage. Why would an American podcaster use one isolated incident that was immediately rectified to try to stir up hatred of Israel and the Jews?

***

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CHRISTIANITY ISRAEL TUCKER CARLSON

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