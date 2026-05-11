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NYT’s Nicholas Kristof Spreads the Israeli Rape Dogs Smear

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on May 11, 2026
Twitchy

Last month, Twitchy reported on the Palestinian political party Fatah accusing the IDF of releasing trained rats to attack Palestinian children. In that post, we got into the additional claim going around that the IDF had trained dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners. We're not sure of the logistics of how to train a dog to rape a human on command, but those Jews are pretty crafty.

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New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof has a column so important that he's giving it away as a gift article, no subscription required. Kristof feels that if we're going to condemn the sexual assaults on October 7 (that many people still claim never happened), then we need to take an unflinching look at the Israeli rape of Palestinian prisoners, including by trained dogs. His X post is almost as long as his column:

The post continues:

… speak of what they endured -- they were sometimes told they would be killed or raped if they gave interviews -- but they found the courage to do so. One man described being raped three times in a single day in Israeli prison, the third time after he tried to protest. A young woman said the guards would come in at the beginning of each shift and strip her naked and abuse her. Another reported that she was shown photos of herself being raped and warned they would be released unless she cooperated with Israeli intelligence.  Even three children who had been detained told me they had been sexually abused. Look, whatever our position on the Middle East, we should be able to agree on being anti-rape.  Sexual assaults were horrific when Israeli women were targeted on Oct. 7, and they're equally horrific when Israeli authorities use them against Palestinians day after day after day. We should be able to find common ground in opposing rape. Here's a gift link to the article:

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It's a long thread, but essentially, HonestReporting notes that Kristof's first source is "freelance journalist" Sami al‑Sai, who on October 8, 2003,  "posted triumphantly about 'the green flag' flying across the West Bank."

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Believe it or not, a lot of progressives are upset with Kristof for repeating the "hoax" that Hamas sexually assaulted Israelis on October 7, as there's zero evidence for that (there's a lot of evidence for that).

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Is this some way to make the atrocities of October 7 more palatable? By "both-sidesing" it? It's a good thing The Times published this as opinion rather than news.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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ISRAEL PALESTINIANS THE NEW YORK TIMES

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