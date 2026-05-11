NYT’s Nicholas Kristof Spreads the Israeli Rape Dogs Smear

Last month, Twitchy reported on the Palestinian political party Fatah accusing the IDF of releasing trained rats to attack Palestinian children. In that post, we got into the additional claim going around that the IDF had trained dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners. We're not sure of the logistics of how to train a dog to rape a human on command, but those Jews are pretty crafty.

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New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof has a column so important that he's giving it away as a gift article, no subscription required. Kristof feels that if we're going to condemn the sexual assaults on October 7 (that many people still claim never happened), then we need to take an unflinching look at the Israeli rape of Palestinian prisoners, including by trained dogs. His X post is almost as long as his column:

This is a hard article to read, but I hope you'll do so. I've spent some time reporting on widespread rape and other sexual violence of Palestinian male and female prisoners by Israeli authorities, and the article is now published. The assault victims were warned not to give… — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) May 11, 2026

The post continues:

… speak of what they endured -- they were sometimes told they would be killed or raped if they gave interviews -- but they found the courage to do so. One man described being raped three times in a single day in Israeli prison, the third time after he tried to protest. A young woman said the guards would come in at the beginning of each shift and strip her naked and abuse her. Another reported that she was shown photos of herself being raped and warned they would be released unless she cooperated with Israeli intelligence. Even three children who had been detained told me they had been sexually abused. Look, whatever our position on the Middle East, we should be able to agree on being anti-rape. Sexual assaults were horrific when Israeli women were targeted on Oct. 7, and they're equally horrific when Israeli authorities use them against Palestinians day after day after day. We should be able to find common ground in opposing rape. Here's a gift link to the article:

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The @nytimes just published one of the most serious sets of allegations imaginable against Israel – claims of systematic sexual violence, including a bizarre story about carrots and trained rape dogs. We checked the sources.



What we found is journalistic malpractice. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vBbLy0Lp0J — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 11, 2026

It's a long thread, but essentially, HonestReporting notes that Kristof's first source is "freelance journalist" Sami al‑Sai, who on October 8, 2003, "posted triumphantly about 'the green flag' flying across the West Bank."

There are real documented concerns about Ben Gvir's prison conditions. @NickKristof and @nytimes had that story.



They buried it under a Euro-Med report that publishes organ theft accusations as fact and has been making the dogs rape claim since June 2024. pic.twitter.com/Ylq9ygj94E — Eli Kowaz - איליי קואז (@elikowaz) May 11, 2026

Rather sick that evidence-free claims from an org clearly connected to terrorists made it into the NYT and is being widely promoted. This has become the norm. Zero standards. https://t.co/OMnPZO4kCh — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 11, 2026

Amplifying the rape dog hoax is grounds for immediate retraction and firing. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 11, 2026

I spoke with several Palestinians who told me Oct 7th was AI. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 11, 2026

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Some call you a useful idiot but I don't think you're that useful. A dangerous idiot who should spend his time ironing his brownshirts instead of parroting terrorist agitprop is a far better description — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 11, 2026

Kristof says "it seems far fetched to suggest Palestinians fabricate claims to smear Israel"



How stupid can one person be?



The Palestinian leadership REWARDS Palestinians who murder Jews. Does he really think lying is some type of red line for them?https://t.co/YJu5GfXo8t — David Collier (@mishtal) May 11, 2026

Have you confirmed if dogs can be trained to penetrate humans? That this happened in Israel? Your main link for evidence is an X post by Shaeil Ben-Ephraim who also admitted he did not have actual evidence. This is an extraordinary claim, it thus demands extraordinary evidence. pic.twitter.com/uhPbxzzFwZ — Aizenberg (@Aizenberg55) May 11, 2026

They started making this stuff up after they raped a bunch of Israelis on October 7. You must know how much disinformation is used by the Palestine movement and you obviously don’t care. None of this is substantiated. You are disgusting. — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) May 11, 2026

Did you manage to get your hands on a single photo that was allegedly taken? — Daniel Mael (@DanielMael) May 11, 2026

This was hard to read because it was stupid. You can't get dogs aroused on command to anally rape prisoners, that's not how dogs work. You have a duty as a journalist to verify these claims, and it's clear you did not. Jewish blood will be on your hands for spreading this libel. — Not a Good Jewish Girl✡️ (@estherzelda0514) May 11, 2026

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Your appetite for hating Israel has outgrown your commitment to real journalism, and that is what makes you such a profound disappointment. — Samantha Ettus (@samanthaettus) May 11, 2026

The fact this doesn’t embarrass you is insane to me. — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) May 11, 2026

None of this is "reporting." You just published hearsay. You proved yourself to be a useful idiot. — Miami Slice (@miamislice) May 11, 2026

Your article is sourced by group after group that are known to be Hamas propagandists. Does nothing give you pause as a “reporter”? — Steve Zivin (@steve_zivin) May 11, 2026

I'd say I was shocked that the NY Times just unquestioningly publishing pure Hamas propaganda--but I'm not.



Not a shred of evidence--NONE.



And all manufactured to obscure the video and forensic evidence of the Gazans' mass slaughter, rape, torture, and beheadings of Oct 7th. — mallen_incognito (@mallen55019) May 11, 2026

In the worst climate of Jew hatred since the ‘30s, you’ve given the imprimatur of The New York Times to the most inflammatory and dehumanizing accusations possible about Jews, from sources who have been repeatedly demonstrated to be dishonest, with no attempt to corroborate them. — Roy Abrams (@RQA) May 11, 2026

I hope you got the clicks you wanted and it was worth it for the price of your reputation as a journalist. — Andrew Fox (@Mr_Andrew_Fox) May 11, 2026

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It's remarkable that you have fallen so low that you are now spreading the patently absurd Israelis use dogs to rape Palestinians calumny. You apparently recognize the claim is so ridiculous that you did not include it your post, but it's in your bullshit hit-piece. Shame on you! — Michael -- 🎗LET MY PEOPLE GO!!! (@maltman613) May 11, 2026

Let me get this straight. A functioning adult and NYT reporter believes all the Hamas propaganda, even the dog story? Aren't you embarrassed? — Dad the Impaler (@DadImpaler) May 11, 2026

Believe it or not, a lot of progressives are upset with Kristof for repeating the "hoax" that Hamas sexually assaulted Israelis on October 7, as there's zero evidence for that (there's a lot of evidence for that).

Oh Euro-Med is your source. What a fraud kristoff. Euro-med, oh yes by all means let’s believe Euro-med that dogs raped Palestinians. This is where you’re at. You’re either and moron or evil. Which is it. — Dr. Eric Mandel / MEPIN™ (@MepinOrg) May 11, 2026

"Let me balance the real stories of horrible rape and murder of Jews by Palestinians with exciting tales of Jewish inhuman brutality told by always-truthful Palestinians." — Arik Elman 🇮🇱 (@Elman1003) May 11, 2026

History will not be forgiving to you.



What is being described is physically impossible.



The fact that the descriptions keep changing from one false propaganda article to another, seems to suggest you are desperately trying to find ways to better lie. — Maddy Dots (@CastingTheTunes) May 11, 2026

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Is this some way to make the atrocities of October 7 more palatable? By "both-sidesing" it? It's a good thing The Times published this as opinion rather than news.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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