Fatah Officials Accuse IDF of Training Rats to Attack Palestinian Children

This allegation comes directly from Fatah, the political party that is the largest faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization, so we know we have to take it seriously. According to The Jerusalem Post, the IDF has engineered "special" rats to attack Palestinian children.

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Fatah officials in the Gaza Strip accused the IDF of releasing trained rats to attack Palestinian children. https://t.co/XfQAOoKTEM — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 29, 2026

That's even more diabolical than the Jewish seals.

Leo Feierberg Better reports:

Palestinian officials accused the IDF of weaponizing trained rats to invade Gaza and attack Palestinian children in a series of reports last week, marking the latest in a series of animal-related conspiracy theories directed against Israel. According to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), Jamal Obeid, a member of the Supreme Leadership Body of Fatah in Gaza, accused Israel of introducing rats into previously uninfested areas of the Gaza Strip, calling it “a visible fact.” “There are rodents in some areas of the Gaza Strip... that were not known here in the Strip,” PMW quoted him as saying, based on Facebook posts by Fatah-aligned media organizations Awdah TV and Radio Mawtini. … Obeid’s comments followed an accusation made three days earlier by Palestine Broadcasting Corporation Director in Gaza, Rafat Al-Qudra, who told Awdah TV earlier this month that Israel trained rats to attack weak and vulnerable Palestinians.

And wait for them to meet the chasidic sharks! pic.twitter.com/4IaA4W8JCf — Arie Ofir אריה אופיר (@OfirArie) April 29, 2026

Yes we have a special Mossad division that trains dogs, cats and rats to attack Palestinians.



We are working on training chickens now too.



Scary! 🙄



Also we use genies as has been confirmed many times by our enemies.



Did I mention our new squirrel brigade? 😈 pic.twitter.com/wwQ2CYNIk3 — My right to exist 🇮🇱 (@MyRightToExist) April 29, 2026

Well attack dolphins can’t walk on land, so what do they expect? — Stefanco (@AncoSj) April 30, 2026

Well, good for the IDF! It can’t be easy to train rats to ascertain which children are Palestinian and then to attack them. — Trixie (@trixie7783) April 30, 2026

Someone has to do an AI with rats in IDF uniforms, I have to see if this is plausible. — Petulant 🧡🍊 🇺🇸 (@Petulantsmind) April 30, 2026

No, that's a lie. It was the trained Mossad sharks that trained the rats without IDF knowledge or assent. — Ben Salomon (@SalomonBenDMD) April 30, 2026

I am not sure what is more unbelievable, the attack rats or the rape dogs. — Robert Raponi (@travellingvatty) April 30, 2026

Sorry … we meant to report on the rape dogs earlier, but it slipped past us. Alan MacLeod, senior staff writer at MintPress News, said it should have been leading news shows worldwide. Ask yourself why it is not.

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Two things:



1. What a headline.



2. This should be leading news shows worldwide today. Ask yourself why it is not. pic.twitter.com/p1frjkHKX7 — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) April 24, 2026

The bottom gets cut off, but it reads, "There is overwhelming evidence that the Israeli military is raping Palestinian detainees with dogs."

CAIR.

Because it's horseshit?



The author, his children and his children's children should die in poverty. — Daniel (@VoteLewko) April 25, 2026

Because it's a lie, and you know it, but are getting the rage-bait attention you so desperately desire. — Corey Herscu (@coreyherscu) April 24, 2026

If you’re willing to believe this kind of stuff about Israel, it says more about you than Israel. — Eli Lebowicz (@EliLebowicz) April 24, 2026

I know you are probably speaking from experience, but do you have at least a rudimentary understanding of human and canine anatomy and physiology? — Michael Bronstein (@mmbronstein) April 25, 2026

Um, because dogs don't rape humans and this is absolute nonsense. — Light of Truth (@OrHaEmetNYC) April 24, 2026

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Because it is pure fiction. It’s so obviously a product of a sick antisemitic mind - think of the most depraved act possible and then say Jews did it. — A_D_PHIL (@A_D_PHIL) April 24, 2026

Probably because Owen Jones in a homesexual drug addict who is a compulsive liar. — Mark Ariel (@njdevils_dude) April 24, 2026

Because it’s fake? Why are you pushing this absolute shit. — Jason F in The OC (@JasonTheDogDad) April 24, 2026

This editor is still impressed that Fatah's Jamal Obeid can tell that there are new rodents in the Gaza Strip that don't match the existing ones. Are they wearing little yarmulkes?

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