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Fatah Officials Accuse IDF of Training Rats to Attack Palestinian Children

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 30, 2026
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

This allegation comes directly from Fatah, the political party that is the largest faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization, so we know we have to take it seriously. According to The Jerusalem Post, the IDF has engineered "special" rats to attack Palestinian children.

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That's even more diabolical than the Jewish seals.

Leo Feierberg Better reports:

Palestinian officials accused the IDF of weaponizing trained rats to invade Gaza and attack Palestinian children in a series of reports last week, marking the latest in a series of animal-related conspiracy theories directed against Israel.

According to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), Jamal Obeid, a member of the Supreme Leadership Body of Fatah in Gaza, accused Israel of introducing rats into previously uninfested areas of the Gaza Strip, calling it “a visible fact.”

“There are rodents in some areas of the Gaza Strip... that were not known here in the Strip,” PMW quoted him as saying, based on Facebook posts by Fatah-aligned media organizations Awdah TV and Radio Mawtini.

Obeid’s comments followed an accusation made three days earlier by Palestine Broadcasting Corporation Director in Gaza, Rafat Al-Qudra, who told Awdah TV earlier this month that Israel trained rats to attack weak and vulnerable Palestinians.

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Sorry … we meant to report on the rape dogs earlier, but it slipped past us. Alan MacLeod, senior staff writer at MintPress News, said it should have been leading news shows worldwide. Ask yourself why it is not.

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The bottom gets cut off, but it reads, "There is overwhelming evidence that the Israeli military is raping Palestinian detainees with dogs."

CAIR.

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This editor is still impressed that Fatah's Jamal Obeid can tell that there are new rodents in the Gaza Strip that don't match the existing ones. Are they wearing little yarmulkes?

***

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ANTISEMITISM GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

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