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Report: Graham Platner Mocked Teen’s Suicide Attempt on Reddit

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 15, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

We're actually getting sick of writing about Graham Platner. It would be nice if the skeletons would stop coming out of his closet just for a day or two, so we could get a break. Not only was Platner a registered user of pedophile playground Kik under his alias, P-Hustle, but he was a regular poster to Reddit during his "dark years," which is where he posted about a U.S. soldier who was shot four times in Afghanistan, commenting that the "dumb motherf**ker didn't deserve to live."

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The New York Post is reporting that P-Hustle also used Reddit to mock a girl who survived a suicide attempt, commenting, "Someone clearly isn’t trying hard enough."

Never forget that Platner is Sen. Elizabeth Warren's kind of man. David Spector reports:

The May 2012 Reddit thread begins with a photo of a teenage girl hanging out of an upper-story window, with a young man gripping her arms in an apparent attempt to save her, screenshots of the post showed.

“A girl at my old highschool [sic] tried jumping from a window because her cousin died the day before,” the post’s caption read. These students saved her. I have hope.”

An account belonging to the Nazi-tattoo sporting Maine Senate candidate wasn’t sympathetic.

“Someone clearly isn’t trying hard enough,” a commenter using the name P-Hustle — Platner’s screen name on the platform — wrote in response.

OK, but that was during a dark time. The thing is, Platner never disputes any of these stories, and Democratic leadership continues to stand by him, echoing the new talking point, "The people of Maine will decide."

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He only thought to take down his Kik profile, featuring a bathroom selfie in a towel (with Nazi tattoo clearly visible), a couple of weeks ago. And he bought a domain name for his oyster farm a year after he purchased grahamforsenate.com.

That's the thing … when you put all of these incidents together, they're not an unrelated series of "gotchas" but rather paint a portrait of what the Democrats would have called toxic masculinity a year ago.

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Just a humble oyster farmer fighting against the billionaires and the Epstein class.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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