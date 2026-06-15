Report: Graham Platner Mocked Teen’s Suicide Attempt on Reddit

We're actually getting sick of writing about Graham Platner. It would be nice if the skeletons would stop coming out of his closet just for a day or two, so we could get a break. Not only was Platner a registered user of pedophile playground Kik under his alias, P-Hustle, but he was a regular poster to Reddit during his "dark years," which is where he posted about a U.S. soldier who was shot four times in Afghanistan, commenting that the "dumb motherf**ker didn't deserve to live."

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The New York Post is reporting that P-Hustle also used Reddit to mock a girl who survived a suicide attempt, commenting, "Someone clearly isn’t trying hard enough."

Graham Platner once mocked teen's suicide attempt in Reddit posts https://t.co/6aR4TCfk7V pic.twitter.com/7BMhBmlwIj — New York Post (@nypost) June 13, 2026

Never forget that Platner is Sen. Elizabeth Warren's kind of man. David Spector reports:

The May 2012 Reddit thread begins with a photo of a teenage girl hanging out of an upper-story window, with a young man gripping her arms in an apparent attempt to save her, screenshots of the post showed. “A girl at my old highschool [sic] tried jumping from a window because her cousin died the day before,” the post’s caption read. These students saved her. I have hope.” An account belonging to the Nazi-tattoo sporting Maine Senate candidate wasn’t sympathetic. “Someone clearly isn’t trying hard enough,” a commenter using the name P-Hustle — Platner’s screen name on the platform — wrote in response.

OK, but that was during a dark time. The thing is, Platner never disputes any of these stories, and Democratic leadership continues to stand by him, echoing the new talking point, "The people of Maine will decide."

It’s just going to keep getting worse every week until November, isn’t it? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 14, 2026

@grahamformaine is a truly vile human being. This is what @TheDemocrats are marketing as a masculine candidate. These people are completely fake. — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) June 13, 2026

Democrat thought leader. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 14, 2026

Remember, this is the progressives' idea of what a "typical American dude" is — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) June 14, 2026

Shocking! Oh, you said Platner? OK, not shocking at all. — Norm Wiley (@NormW26) June 14, 2026

surprised this guy didn't scrub his Reddit before he ran for senate — andy royle (@andyroyle_pwrc) June 14, 2026

He only thought to take down his Kik profile, featuring a bathroom selfie in a towel (with Nazi tattoo clearly visible), a couple of weeks ago. And he bought a domain name for his oyster farm a year after he purchased grahamforsenate.com.

Platner’s old comments aren’t just ‘immature’ — they raise real questions about empathy and responsibility, especially for someone seeking public office. That’s a legitimate concern about fitness for leadership. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) June 14, 2026

That's the thing … when you put all of these incidents together, they're not an unrelated series of "gotchas" but rather paint a portrait of what the Democrats would have called toxic masculinity a year ago.

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Well, he just gets better and better. So belongs in his chosen party. — miss eddie (@sea5) June 14, 2026

This behavior is cruel and loathsome. It should instantly disqualify anyone from public office. — Michael Ziffra, MD (@MichaelZiffraMD) June 14, 2026

Ok, sincere question, did nobody on the left do any research into this candidate? — SoAXIII (@SoAXIII13) June 14, 2026

Just a humble oyster farmer fighting against the billionaires and the Epstein class.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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