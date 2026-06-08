WSJ Calls Them 'Dark Years.' Reality Calls Them Graham Platner’s Entire Pathetic Adult Existence

The Wall Street Journal is out with a story about Graham Platner's 'Dark Years'.

Maine oyster farmer Graham Platner’s dark years are a mounting liability for Democrats in their quest to gain control of the Senate. 🔗 https://t.co/5towMxk9yS pic.twitter.com/lXBbw97rPv — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 8, 2026

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Um, he was JUST sexting women while married. His whole life has been one long dark year. It's the dark years. When are the light years coming?

Buddy, he's still in his dark years. https://t.co/XdKuK9Mosq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 8, 2026

Years.



You just mean years. All of his adult years, including now. https://t.co/WDy8SwzXwb — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 8, 2026

He just covered up the Nazi tattoo 8 months ago. If a woman got pregnant the week he removed his tattoo, the baby could not have been born in the time between his supposed 'dark years' and now. Actually, the tattoo isn't even removed. He just covered it.

He had a Nazi death squad symbol tattooed on his body until a few months ago.



The problem with Platner is that his “past” is actually his present. https://t.co/anCfBAJsLM — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 8, 2026

The only reason he's cleaned up at all is the handlers made him. Let's be real.

He deleted his Kik account LAST WEEK. This is who he IS, not who he was https://t.co/wXbG6a9bwZ — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) June 8, 2026

An app where his profile picture was him standing in a white towel. YUCK!

@grok can you rewrite this tweet that makes it look less like it has to be approved by the Platner campaign before it went out? https://t.co/uGX218jyEO — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) June 8, 2026

Did I miss something, or haven't ALL of Graham Platner's years been dark years? https://t.co/BcUjVII0Ds — ThatDarnShrink🐈 (@that_darn) June 8, 2026

Allegedly, he started dreaming about killing 'brown people' (his words) at age 8, so maybe the years from birth -age 8 (although one might wonder what happened during those years to make him so psycho).

Raise your hand if your “dark years” didn’t include a Nazi tattoo, rape fantasy, gooning while sharpening hatchets, and phycological abuse 🙋‍♂️ https://t.co/8Tc6rGwHbW — CRASIER FRANE (@DJ84) June 8, 2026

Yeah, the problem is his dark years. Like last year, when he was involved in texting nude pics around. https://t.co/VqJsHIW78g — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 8, 2026

It's going to be a dark year for American eyes when those get leaked to the press and they will get leaked to the press eventually.

His Kik account was active until last week and he only covered his Nazi tattoo last fall after 2 decades of showing it off. — Magills (@magills_) June 8, 2026

Woman beating, Jew hating Nazi, minor sexting pervert... typical for Democrats — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) June 8, 2026

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The bigger liability is that a political party would run someone like Platner for elected office. pic.twitter.com/g4ue5IkQ2u — Pvt. Dee Plorable_🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MZionist29112) June 8, 2026

“Oyster farmer” is doing a lot of work there. Ironic, since Platner doesn’t do much work, except for his mom. It’s how he keeps his allowance. — Nuclear Dave 🟦 (@XS29L8B000001) June 8, 2026

he started his campaign before he "started" his "oyster farm" (whose only client is his mom's restaurant) — nicolas, 30 ans (@nic_carter) June 8, 2026

Calling him an Oyster Farmer is like calling my kids beverage distributors since they have a lemonade stand. His only customer is his mommy. — Frajer Crane (@vtmiah) June 8, 2026

Oh, those pesky facts.

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