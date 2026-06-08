Los Angeles Dodger Blake Treinen Was Not Wearing a Pride Hat on Pride...
End Wokeness: ‘Nothing Can Prepare You for the Voice of this US House...
VIP
Bernie’s Last Gift to America: A Cheating Socialist With a Nazi Skull Tattoo
Woman Sues to Stop UFC Freedom 250 Event, Claiming ‘Aesthetic Injury’ to Her...
See Jane Divorce Dick: Scott Pelley Compares Getting Fired to Wife Jane’s Murder
Karmelo Anthony’s Defense Asks If It Was Possible Austin Metcalf Impaled Himself on...
Democrats Admit: Forget Border, Prices, or Crime — We’re Impeaching President Trump on...
Ex-Gawker Writer's Pathetic Knicks Fanfic: 'Boo Trump, Cheer My Commie Hero' Gets Absolute...
Democrats Suddenly Love White Men Again… Too Bad They Only Have the Self-Hating...
Scott Pelley Nearly Tears Up Recalling Being in Combat for This Country
Lawsuit Incoming: Congresswoman Pulls a George Stephanopoulos Live on CNN
Scott Pelley's Complaint About Bari Weiss at CBS News Makes a Point (Just...
Watch Your Back, Elevenhan Omar: Trump Admin Seeks Denaturalization for 17 Immigration Fra...
Central Casting Delivers: Out-of-Touch Socialist Operatives Pick Graham Platner, Then Get...

WSJ Calls Them 'Dark Years.' Reality Calls Them Graham Platner’s Entire Pathetic Adult Existence

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on June 08, 2026
imgflip

The Wall Street Journal is out with a story about Graham Platner's 'Dark Years'

Advertisement

Um, he was JUST sexting women while married. His whole life has been one long dark year. It's the dark years. When are the light years coming?

He just covered up the Nazi tattoo 8 months ago. If a woman got pregnant the week he removed his tattoo, the baby could not have been born in the time between his supposed 'dark years' and now.  Actually, the tattoo isn't even removed. He just covered it.

The only reason he's cleaned up at all is the handlers made him. Let's be real.

An app where his profile picture was him standing in a white towel. YUCK!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Allegedly, he started dreaming about killing 'brown people' (his words) at age 8, so maybe the years from birth -age 8 (although one might wonder what happened during those years to make him so psycho).

It's going to be a dark year for American eyes when those get leaked to the press and they will get leaked to the press eventually.

Advertisement

Oh, those pesky facts.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE THE WALL STREET JOURNAL GRAHAM PLATNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
End Wokeness: ‘Nothing Can Prepare You for the Voice of this US House Candidate’
Brett T.
Karmelo Anthony’s Defense Asks If It Was Possible Austin Metcalf Impaled Himself on Anthony’s Knife
Brett T.
See Jane Divorce Dick: Scott Pelley Compares Getting Fired to Wife Jane’s Murder
justmindy
Lawsuit Incoming: Congresswoman Pulls a George Stephanopoulos Live on CNN
Brett T.
Woman Sues to Stop UFC Freedom 250 Event, Claiming ‘Aesthetic Injury’ to Her Eyeballs
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement