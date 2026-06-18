CNN: Trump Administration Plans to File at Least 250 Denaturalization Cases by October

As our own Just Mindy recently reported, after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani gave his speech at the Knicks' victory parade, socialists are clamoring for a way to make Mamdani eligible to run for president in 2028 … the speech was just that good. Sorry, the Constitution requires you to have been born here and not in Uganda.

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We can think of a handful of naturalized citizens in power whom we'd like to see denaturalized and deported (with Rep. Ilhan Omar topping the list). Priscilla Alvarez, CNN's immigration correspondent, Priscilla Alvarez, says that the Trump administration is set to denaturalize at least 250 immigrants by October. Those are rookie numbers. We've got to pump those numbers up.

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump administration plans to file at least 250 denaturalization cases by October, significantly intensifying its effort to revoke citizenship from people naturalized in the United States. https://t.co/JEI8Q3HoyF — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) June 18, 2026

Alvarez reports:

The cases filed by the Trump administration so far include people who are accused of committing fraud, sexual abuse of a minor, or expressed support for terrorism before or during the naturalization process. The federal government has the authority in federal statute to move toward revoking citizenship of an individual if they made false statements that were relevant to the naturalization process or if the citizenship was illegally procured, meaning they weren’t eligible for it. Denaturalization cases generally fall under one of those categories and then proceed as civil or criminal cases depending on the circumstances.

That sounds like good news to us.

Denaturalization is rare and can only occur in federal court. Historically, the US revoked citizenship for a range of reasons, from lying about a person’s date of arrival, age or marital status to political reasons. During World War II, for example, the US reviewed naturalization cases of German Americans who were pro-Nazi.

American citizenship is a privilege.



It’s simple: if you obtain citizenship illegally, and lie in your immigration proceedings, you forfeit that privilege. https://t.co/wvpWEdYR8Z — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 18, 2026

Mandani and Ilhan Omar should be denaturalized and deported too then.

When that number goes from 250 to 250,000 we'll be making some progress.

Glad the process has begun though. It's much needed. They didn't vet anybody under Biden they just rushed them in as fast as they could. — jhawkjoe (@joemill36846262) June 18, 2026

I hope they missed a few zeros and it's more like 250,000 that you are filing for! — Divided World (@Divided_W0rld) June 18, 2026

250?! There are MILLIONS of Indians and Muslims here who lied on their citizenship application!! Millions!!! Let’s get serious here!!! Denaturalize and deport millions! Send them home! — American Mom (@AmericanMom2025) June 18, 2026

Yeah? Why is Ilhan Omar still in the US then?



Seriously. Why is Ilhan Omar still in the US?



You won't respond. DHS is afraid to answer that question. — Peregrine-Falcon (@PFalcon451) June 18, 2026

I would add that if you violate your oath of citizenship you should lose the privilege of citizenship and be deported. — Julie Spike (@JulieSpike1) June 18, 2026

With how common fraud is in the immigration process you folks are going to have to get some zeros behind those numbers. This machinery needs to rev up because these are rookie stats — Thoughtfare (@NextChapter) June 18, 2026

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Good! I have no doubt these people absolutely do not deserve to live in our nation. — Gridwatch6 (@Gridwatch6) June 18, 2026

This is excellent, but also, we need like at least 1 million of these. — Angry Peasant (@angry__peasant) June 18, 2026

Good.



Put third world criminals back into the third world where they belong. — Halo (@HaloTruthCat) June 18, 2026

I went to the DOJ website. The people they want to denaturalize read like a collection agency for the mob. These are hardcore criminals. Everything from child r*pe, murder, gun running, on and on and on.



This better not get a single ounce of political resistance. — 𝕏 Real AR 𝕏 (@OrgRealAR) June 18, 2026

CNN wants you to know the Trump administration is "ramping up" denaturalization proceedings. At least 250 cases by October doesn't sound like a "significant intensification" of its effort.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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