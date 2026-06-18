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CNN: Trump Administration Plans to File at Least 250 Denaturalization Cases by October

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 18, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As our own Just Mindy recently reported, after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani gave his speech at the Knicks' victory parade, socialists are clamoring for a way to make Mamdani eligible to run for president in 2028 … the speech was just that good. Sorry, the Constitution requires you to have been born here and not in Uganda.

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We can think of a handful of naturalized citizens in power whom we'd like to see denaturalized and deported (with Rep. Ilhan Omar topping the list). Priscilla Alvarez, CNN's immigration correspondent, Priscilla Alvarez, says that the Trump administration is set to denaturalize at least 250 immigrants by October. Those are rookie numbers. We've got to pump those numbers up.

Alvarez reports:

The cases filed by the Trump administration so far include people who are accused of committing fraud, sexual abuse of a minor, or expressed support for terrorism before or during the naturalization process.

The federal government has the authority in federal statute to move toward revoking citizenship of an individual if they made false statements that were relevant to the naturalization process or if the citizenship was illegally procured, meaning they weren’t eligible for it. Denaturalization cases generally fall under one of those categories and then proceed as civil or criminal cases depending on the circumstances.

That sounds like good news to us. 

Denaturalization is rare and can only occur in federal court. Historically, the US revoked citizenship for a range of reasons, from lying about a person’s date of arrival, age or marital status to political reasons. During World War II, for example, the US reviewed naturalization cases of German Americans who were pro-Nazi.

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CNN wants you to know the Trump administration is "ramping up" denaturalization proceedings. At least 250 cases by October doesn't sound like a "significant intensification" of its effort.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DHS DOJ ILHAN OMAR TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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