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You'll Never GUESS What Obama OPENLY Told Illegals About Voting in 2016 (Ok, You Might) *WATCH*

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

With election fraud claims dominating the news cycle once again (even though, you know, that doesn't happen), a viral X post is circulating a 2016 interview clip of then-President Barack Obama that many on the right are calling the clearest evidence yet of Democrats actively inviting non-citizens into the voting process.

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Watch the whole thing.

Post continues:

... enforcement will NOT seek them out or deport them if they vote.

Just four days before the 2016 election, Obama told illegals to vote, and that he would not arrest them for it. Plain as day.

This is exactly why we need US MIL/ICE at polling stations in deep blue counties, because we need the illegals to be afraid to vote. We need the exact opposite of what Obama did in 2016. We need the illegals to know that if they try to cheat in our elections, they will be arrested.

Whenever someone on the Left says the Dems don’t cheat in elections, or that illegals don’t vote, show them this video. Obama openly told the illegals they were safe to vote.

TREASON!

Treason. Huh.

Sure sounds like it to us. 

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Hey, we're not experts, but you'd think a president letting illegals know it's AOK to illegally vote in our elections is not a good thing. 

Ahem.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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