Obama Bro Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Wonders Why Jews Are Mad About the 'Rape Dogs' Lie

Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes (yes, that was really his nickname when he worked in the Obama Administration) wonders why people are mad about Nicholas Kristof's reporting regarding Israel 'rape' dogs and not mad about the actual raping. Well, Nicholas, because it's not real. That's why people, particularly Jewish people and supporters of Israel, are very not happy.

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Why not be angry at the conduct instead of the reporting of the conduct? https://t.co/DUumWzSXMO — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 15, 2026

Those people are protesting because they don't like the country or the people they love being subjected to blood libel. How about that?

Because dogs don’t rape people https://t.co/xjdGSBhiWa — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 15, 2026

People abuse dogs. That has been substantiated and that was the 'medical' evidence Kristof shared. See the problem here?

A rhetorical trick leftists love to use - they'll take your claim that a certain argument isn't true and try to twist it into you defending the conduct you say didn't happen. https://t.co/zZjtz0B7DU — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 15, 2026

Of course Obama's lead antisemitic ratf***r is going along with the dog rape. https://t.co/o6g6KwPi2B — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 15, 2026

Of course, he is. He'll do his best to spread this lie.

Ok so Rhodes, whose White House nickname was “Hamas”, is co-signing. And why not, the policy he shilled for helped architect the war itself. https://t.co/LK9vky4w2K — Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) May 15, 2026

He's just mad Israel defended itself.

Just assume the conduct is true then pretend like people are mad at the reporting of it. Neato strawman for imbeciles to win an argument no one is making. https://t.co/Xols6uz81i — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 15, 2026

There is the same amount of evidence for both.

Conduct that was likely fabricated, Ben? https://t.co/vWZlsZoCxb — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 15, 2026

Ben hates Israel and 'The Joos'. He's always willing to believe the worst.

Are you serious right now? NYT been lying and publishing bs for years. They cover for that sorry *ss Mayor too. I hope the NYT gets sued and has to file for bankruptcy. Even the damn reporters are radicals. @nytimes https://t.co/PBW1kn5orS — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) May 15, 2026

Because it never happened, outside your "echo chamber." https://t.co/JJ4Pc0SxdH — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 15, 2026

All of Ben's anti-Semitic, Hamas loving fanboy friends believe the story.

Can you provide a shred of evidence on the alleged conduct? https://t.co/hndYXpEgO2 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 15, 2026

Of course not.

Because the alleged conduct is poorly sourced and medical journals say it isn’t possible. https://t.co/w32X9QxHDW — 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕥 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕟 (@ElliotMalin) May 15, 2026

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Maybe because they don't think dogs can be trained to anally penetrate humans whenever commanded to do so in Hebrew. https://t.co/42tmzAvVsX — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) May 15, 2026

Because they have brains.

This scumabg truly justifies his nickname Hamas https://t.co/z7EKmosnzh — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) May 15, 2026

Because the reporting on the conduct is wrong and insulting you Hamas spokesperson. https://t.co/YizuH3h1p8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 15, 2026

Normal people don't traffic in lies just because it makes Israel look bad.

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