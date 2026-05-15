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Obama Bro Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Wonders Why Jews Are Mad About the 'Rape Dogs' Lie

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on May 15, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes (yes, that was really his nickname when he worked in the Obama Administration) wonders why people are mad about Nicholas Kristof's reporting regarding Israel 'rape' dogs and not mad about the actual raping. Well, Nicholas, because it's not real. That's why people, particularly Jewish people and supporters of Israel, are very not happy.

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Those people are protesting because they don't like the country or the people they love being subjected to blood libel. How about that?

People abuse dogs. That has been substantiated and that was the 'medical' evidence Kristof shared. See the problem here? 

Of course, he is. He'll do his best to spread this lie. 

He's just mad Israel defended itself. 

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There is the same amount of evidence for both. 

Ben hates Israel and 'The Joos'. He's always willing to believe the worst. 

All of Ben's anti-Semitic, Hamas loving fanboy friends believe the story.

Of course not.

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Because they have brains.

Normal people don't traffic in lies just because it makes Israel look bad. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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