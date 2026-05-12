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Kristof Screws the Pooch: Supposed Medical Journals Backfire Spectacularly

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on May 12, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Since Nicholas Kristof published his disgusting article about Israel training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners, there has been a ton of pushback online. An article like that should never be published without corroborating evidence and many witnesses. Many people do not believe Kristof has that.

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Kristof continues to cite medical journal articles he claims prove dogs raping humans is possible. There's one problem.

Those medical journal articles talk about the opposite issue ... that is, humans practicing bestiality on dogs, not the other way around. The humans are the depraved ones. 

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Those three links are very clear and have nothing to do with dogs raping humans. 

Clearly, he has a reading comprehension problem.

They know the retraction will get fewer eyes than the original false and inflammatory piece. They let the fake news piece stand for a day or two while they wrack up hate clicks. Shocked and disgusted humans share it all over and then a day or two later, they come back and admit they were tricked. 

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Well, thank goodness!

Pun absolutely intended.

It really is so vile.

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