Kristof Screws the Pooch: Supposed Medical Journals Backfire Spectacularly

Since Nicholas Kristof published his disgusting article about Israel training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners, there has been a ton of pushback online. An article like that should never be published without corroborating evidence and many witnesses. Many people do not believe Kristof has that.

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I share @megankstack's exasperation, but to those who say that canine rape is impossible, despite the many Palestinians who have described it, I'd note that at least three different medical journal articles discuss rectal injuries in humans from anal penetration by dogs. Sigh. https://t.co/V6s0aciPCa — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) May 12, 2026

Kristof continues to cite medical journal articles he claims prove dogs raping humans is possible. There's one problem.

Those medical journal articles talk about the opposite issue ... that is, humans practicing bestiality on dogs, not the other way around. The humans are the depraved ones.

Not only are you a disingenuous cretin, you're a lying and disingenuous cretin.



The medical journal articles on rectal injuries from canine penetration describe cases of human-initiated bestiality, not dogs assaulting humans; canine sexual assault of humans (as a result of… — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 12, 2026

Those three links are very clear and have nothing to do with dogs raping humans.

Oh my, this is embarrassing https://t.co/sVhd2sRgHm — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) May 12, 2026

Will an editor at @nytimes differentiate for @NickKristof between human-initiated kink injuries and rape? They must have missed schooling him on the obvious. https://t.co/dPg6oMeWg3 — Jenn Carbin (@jenncarbin) May 12, 2026

Clearly, he has a reading comprehension problem.

And still no verification or sourcing for these three journals on his part, hours after being asked to provide supporting documentation. Not even a single reference. It’s almost like…they don’t exist — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) May 12, 2026

I find it amazing the notion that whatever you publish in a major publication is going to be scrutinized and fact-checked by very capable people plays absolutely no role in their writing process or decision making. It’s breathtaking. — Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) May 12, 2026

They know the retraction will get fewer eyes than the original false and inflammatory piece. They let the fake news piece stand for a day or two while they wrack up hate clicks. Shocked and disgusted humans share it all over and then a day or two later, they come back and admit they were tricked.

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Hey at least the imaginary rape dogs aren't racist, so there's that.https://t.co/vOFqUuhnCt pic.twitter.com/OjysNFcOW3 — Mark (@rhapsodyboard1) May 12, 2026

Well, thank goodness!

@NickKristof has really screwed the pooch here. — Peacelovewoodstock (@Peaceluvwoodstk) May 12, 2026

Pun absolutely intended.

I am learning far more about this topic than I ever wanted to know. I hate this news cycle — stuart (@tuquoque3) May 12, 2026

It really is so vile.

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