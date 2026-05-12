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NYT Denies Rumor It’s Considering Retracting Nicholas Kristof’s Israeli Dog-Rape Piece

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on May 12, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

As Twitchy reported on Monday, The New York Times published an opinion piece by Nicholas Kristof called "The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians." Kristof said in a post that he felt if we're going to condemn the sexual assaults on October 7 (that many people, including a great number of his followers, claim never happened), then we need to take an unflinching look at the Israeli rape of Palestinian prisoners, including by trained dogs. Yes, he included the story of the IDF allegedly training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners, just like they've trained rats to bite Palestinian children.

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David Shuster, who's not a source we normally would trust, said on Monday night that he'd heard that The New York Times was considering retracting Kristof's piece.

It appears that Shuster's tweet was untrue because the New York Times PR team sent out a post denying it.

In case that's difficult to read:

“There is no truth to this at all. Nicholas Kristof is a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who has reported on sexual violence for decades, and is widely regarded as one of the world’s best on-the-ground reporters documenting and bearing witness to sexual abuse experienced by women and men in war and conflict zones. He traveled to the region to report firsthand on the stories of Palestinians who suffered abuse, and his article collects accounts in the victims’ own words, backed by independent studies.”

— Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesperson for The New York Times

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"In the victims' own words." So the spokesperson is saying that, yes, the people in Kristof's article were rape victims. And "backed by independent studies" — by the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

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Yes, the photographer who took the shot of the well-fed Palestinian mother holding her "starving" child — who suffered from a congenital disease but was passed off by The Times as a famine victim — won a Pulitzer Prize just a week ago.

It's not surprising that The New York Times is sticking by Kristof and his poorly sourced story. After all, he's won two Pulitzer Prizes. The New York Times also won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for its "deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation’s understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign, the President-elect’s transition team and its eventual administration."

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***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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