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Ben Rhodes Explains Difference Between Obama's Iran Deal and 'Whatever Trump Is Doing'

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 18, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Ben "Hamas" Rhodes can't address any subject without eventually circling to the Obama administration's disastrous Iran deal. The administration sent Iran literal pallets of cash in an attempt to keep it from developing nuclear weapons. President Donald Trump's Operation Midnight Hammer is the Iran deal we needed, setting the country back 15 years from developing a nuclear weapon, which would immediately be launched at Israel.

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Rhodes is here to explain the most important difference between the Obama administration's Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and "whatever Trump is doing": the U.S. didn't fight a "dumb and catastrophic war" to reach the Iran deal.

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And John Kerry kept the negotiations going behind Trump's back.

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We'd call 13 American casualties sad, but not "catastrophic."

Find someone who loves you like Rhodes loved the Iran deal.

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

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