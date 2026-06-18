Ben Rhodes Explains Difference Between Obama's Iran Deal and 'Whatever Trump Is Doing'

Ben "Hamas" Rhodes can't address any subject without eventually circling to the Obama administration's disastrous Iran deal. The administration sent Iran literal pallets of cash in an attempt to keep it from developing nuclear weapons. President Donald Trump's Operation Midnight Hammer is the Iran deal we needed, setting the country back 15 years from developing a nuclear weapon, which would immediately be launched at Israel.
Rhodes is here to explain the most important difference between the Obama administration's Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and "whatever Trump is doing": the U.S. didn't fight a "dumb and catastrophic war" to reach the Iran deal.
The most important difference between JCPOA and whatever Trump is doing is that the US didn't fight a dumb and catastrophic war to reach the JCPOA.— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 18, 2026
Dead Ayatollahs are the best thing about this entire thing. https://t.co/yJFsa2lCrG— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2026
If anything, that was the problem. The JCPOA would've been a lot stronger if there were dozens of dead mullahs leading up to it. https://t.co/8mcqspbPGS— Vivek (@VerverkS) June 18, 2026
Weird way to frame the well deserved death of your favorite Ayatollah.— Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) June 18, 2026
"Catastrophic" lol.— Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) June 18, 2026
Sorry your mullah buddies are 6 ft under
The war itself, the destruction of most of Iran’s warmongering assets, has been the biggest victory of all. Many of us hoped for greater victory. But this is much more of a victory than you ever got us.— ElisaNYJM (@CaffMomREDACTED) June 18, 2026
Also the demolished underground nuclear facilities and military infrastructure https://t.co/NsjJUvAlB1— Eli Lake (@EliLake) June 18, 2026
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Obama paid upfront on hopes and dreams.— cashbeking (@cashbeking) June 18, 2026
Trump destroyed everything and might let them have some of their money back.
And John Kerry kept the negotiations going behind Trump's back.
The difference is this time we destroyed their nukes....keep pissing on this deal, it only makes every other president (including Reagan) over the past 47 years look that much more weak.— Dawn Roche (@dawn_roche9) June 18, 2026
Spoken like a true intellectually stunted subhuman.— Political Factoid (@Factoiddd) June 18, 2026
The biggest difference is that Iran has been forced to come to the table, and put their signatures on a piece of paper.
Good try though, imbecile.
Where’s the catastrophe? Also you and I both no JCPOA was unenforceable dog shit.— PopeHat ‘n Vestments Inc.⭐️ (@PontifHat) June 18, 2026
The only reason we’re in a position where it’s possible to deprive Iran of a nuclear weapon is *because* we fought the war. (And now have a credible kinetic threat to enforce any agreement)— 🐺 (@LeighWolf) June 18, 2026
The JCPOA was immediately violated by Iran and cleared a path for them to get a nuke.… https://t.co/qfCN3eT8L1
Yeah you assholes sold us out without even attempting to create leverage with Iran first. https://t.co/SQGrxiweDm— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 18, 2026
You let Iran keep their nuclear weapons program.— John Gault (@JohnGault238962) June 18, 2026
Trump took it away.
Any piece of paper with Iran will always be junk. What Iran understands is the fear the leadership can be annihilated at any moment at our discretion. That is the actual treaty. No forever war but a healthy degree of fear of consequences. Obama was weak— Bragadin (@ZBeeblebrox42nc) June 18, 2026
Ben, it massively degraded Iran’s capability and wasn’t catastrophic.— Auric Goldfinger (@auricgold196) June 18, 2026
How was it catastrophic? That’s a mighty big word.— Matthew Vadum (@MattVadum) June 18, 2026
We'd call 13 American casualties sad, but not "catastrophic."
Sorry your pals got blown up. https://t.co/7H5HHBZpRX— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 18, 2026
Find someone who loves you like Rhodes loved the Iran deal.
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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.
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