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John Fetterman's Assessment of Why Zohran Mamdani Hates Netanyahu Has Triggered Lefties

Doug P. | 3:12 PM on July 23, 2026
Twitchy

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani previously floated the idea of arresting Benjamin Netanyahu the next time he comes to town. Mamdani said Netanyahu is guilty of war crimes and of course didn't mention anything about the October 7 attack during that address.

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Anybody who ever watched at least five episodes of Law and Order could have told Mamdani that his plan to arrest a visiting foreign leader would backfire, and eventually Team Zohran also came to that conclusion. However, that didn't stop Mamdani from attempting to basically try to make sure an angry mob hits the streets when Netanyahu visits. 

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman is one of the very few congressional Democrats who hasn't gone insane, and he knows why Mamdani and his band of socialist pals don't like Netanyahu.

Here's one from Fetterman addressed directly to Mamdani. 

Fetterman must be directly over the target, because the flak from the Left was thick. 

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Fetterman certainly triggered a horde of lefties with that remark about Mamdani, and it won't be surprising if Democrats primary him in 2028 for the crime of not being bats**t crazy and an antisemite.

It's the senator's defense of Israel that angers them overall. 

That's certainly what it sounds like. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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