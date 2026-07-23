John Fetterman's Assessment of Why Zohran Mamdani Hates Netanyahu Has Triggered Lefties

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani previously floated the idea of arresting Benjamin Netanyahu the next time he comes to town. Mamdani said Netanyahu is guilty of war crimes and of course didn't mention anything about the October 7 attack during that address.

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Anybody who ever watched at least five episodes of Law and Order could have told Mamdani that his plan to arrest a visiting foreign leader would backfire, and eventually Team Zohran also came to that conclusion. However, that didn't stop Mamdani from attempting to basically try to make sure an angry mob hits the streets when Netanyahu visits.

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman is one of the very few congressional Democrats who hasn't gone insane, and he knows why Mamdani and his band of socialist pals don't like Netanyahu.

Israel keeps killing Hamas members. @DemSocialists, cry harder. pic.twitter.com/hfpc0nk237 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 23, 2026

Here's one from Fetterman addressed directly to Mamdani.

Fetterman on Mamdani: I know you’re angry at Netanyahu because he killed a lot of people you admire. pic.twitter.com/pWwrxJsj7o — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2026

Fetterman must be directly over the target, because the flak from the Left was thick.

Difficult to overstate my revulsion for Fetterman and his bigotry. I used to think no one on the Senate Democratic side could get worse, more odious, than Manchin or Sinema. I was wrong. https://t.co/VGV2wEhIdF — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 23, 2026

Decent chance that in a few years Fetterman is gone from the Senate and Mamdani is one of the chamber's leading voices. https://t.co/5Tw4fMoGpS — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 23, 2026

Fetterman certainly triggered a horde of lefties with that remark about Mamdani, and it won't be surprising if Democrats primary him in 2028 for the crime of not being bats**t crazy and an antisemite.

It's the senator's defense of Israel that angers them overall.

Translation: " I can't stand politicians that speak out against Jew-hatred". — Mike R (@MikeRouah) July 23, 2026

Let me guess, he opposes Hamas and its parent organization and that bothers you — Tal Sharon (@talsharon08) July 23, 2026

That's certainly what it sounds like.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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