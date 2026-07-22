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Media Blackout: Mamdani Calls Bibi a War Criminal — Zero Questions for Dems on Whether They Agree

justmindy
justmindy | 9:18 AM on July 22, 2026
Meme

Yesterday, Zohran Mamdani made a grand proclamation he actually cannot arrest Bibi Netanyahu when he visits New York. Duh. It was dumb to ever make his supporters think he could. He still went on to call Bibi a war criminal and said he should be arrested by our federal government. In case you missed it ...

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Now, if a Republican had behaved this recklessly, every single Republican in America from the POTUS to your local dog catcher would have to answer for them. CNN and other Corporate Media would DEMAND to know if they agreed with the nonsense or not. Democrats, however, never have to live up to those same standards.

Redsteeze wants CNN correspondent Manu Raju to answer why there is such a disparity in how the parties are treated.

Oh, they won't touch the New Jersey scandal with a 10-foot pole. Non-citizens voting never happens, natch.

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Don't hold your breath.

Oh, no. Daniel Dale, the fact checker for CNN has also not weighed in to explain why Zohran Mamdani is a big fat liar and could never have arrested Bibi. 

Not just Manu. All of CNN is on Team Blue.

They are still trying to make Mamdani look like a hero even after he had to admit he had no power.

Democrats live by different standards. 

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CNN ISRAEL NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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