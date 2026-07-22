Media Blackout: Mamdani Calls Bibi a War Criminal — Zero Questions for Dems on Whether They Agree

Yesterday, Zohran Mamdani made a grand proclamation he actually cannot arrest Bibi Netanyahu when he visits New York. Duh. It was dumb to ever make his supporters think he could. He still went on to call Bibi a war criminal and said he should be arrested by our federal government. In case you missed it ...

Advertisement

Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal. pic.twitter.com/YRezmW6YVx — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2026

Now, if a Republican had behaved this recklessly, every single Republican in America from the POTUS to your local dog catcher would have to answer for them. CNN and other Corporate Media would DEMAND to know if they agreed with the nonsense or not. Democrats, however, never have to live up to those same standards.

So today is when @mkraju straps on his trainers and runs around all over the Capitol building asking members of the Democratic Party if they agree with the mayor of New York City on Netanyahu right? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2026

Redsteeze wants CNN correspondent Manu Raju to answer why there is such a disparity in how the parties are treated.

While zero questions will be asked about illegals voting in New Jersey.



Promoting the mayor's stunning/brave/impotent moment is obviously a priority, Stephen. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) July 22, 2026

Oh, they won't touch the New Jersey scandal with a 10-foot pole. Non-citizens voting never happens, natch.

I thought he was going to be running in those trainers to every New Jersey representative asking if they now approve the Save Act after the voter fraud disclosures. — Archie (@rgajr13) July 22, 2026

Don't hold your breath.

Has Dale Fact Checked the Mayor Yet? — Shaggy (@Shagdawg1989) July 22, 2026

Oh, no. Daniel Dale, the fact checker for CNN has also not weighed in to explain why Zohran Mamdani is a big fat liar and could never have arrested Bibi.

No. Big Manu on team Blue. — Nutmeg89 (@Nutmeg894) July 22, 2026

Not just Manu. All of CNN is on Team Blue.

Trainers…😂😂😂 — Leigh Ann Castleberry (@237LAC) July 22, 2026

While zero questions will be asked about illegals voting in New Jersey.



Promoting the mayor's stunning/brave/impotent moment is obviously a priority, Stephen. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) July 22, 2026

They are still trying to make Mamdani look like a hero even after he had to admit he had no power.

Manu only does that to Republicans bro lol — Abri (@abriNotMe77) July 22, 2026

Democrats live by different standards.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.