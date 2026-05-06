Sen. John Fetterman Asks Where His Party’s Condemnation of Antisemitic Mob Is

On Monday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted that he was "horrified and angered" by the swastikas painted on homes and synagogues in Queens the night before, and added that "there is no place for antisemitism in Queens or anywhere in our city" (except for perhaps his wife's social media accounts).

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We wouldn't have heard about this incident on Tuesday night in New York City if it weren't for Jacob N. Kornbluh, senior political reporter at The Forward. Protesters gathered outside Park East Synagogue and chanted, "Intifada revolution, there is only one solution."

Outside event promoting Aliyah and real estate in Israel at Park East Synagogue:



Protesters gathered on intersection of 68th and Lexington chanting “Intifada revolution, there is only one solution,” “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and “We don't want a two… pic.twitter.com/tXCTDSGGLv — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) May 5, 2026

"… state, we want 48."

Rabbi Elchanan Poupko reposted the video with some additional information:

To summarize the evening: the mob came to a Synagogue, forced a Jewish day care to close early, came with a Hezbollah flag, cheered for intifada, and said "we don't want no Zionists here".



We cannot normalize this behavior.pic.twitter.com/YgiwPJj41e — Rabbi Poupko (@RabbiPoupko) May 6, 2026

The one sane Democrat, John Fetterman, stepped up to ask where his party's condemnation was:

Mob of Pro-Hezbollah / Hamas shitheads raging against law enforcement and terrorizing the NYC Jewish community near a synagogue and day care.



Where’s my party’s condemnation? https://t.co/SXyIx3BLPR — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 6, 2026

Too busy getting oil and fuel to Cuba, sorry to say. @PramilaJayapal — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) May 6, 2026

They want to nominate a Maine Nazi. So….. — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) May 6, 2026

Your party doesn’t exist anymore, Senator. It was repossessed by the Democratic Socialists of America and now apparently comes with a Hamas caucus.



You’re one of the few adults left in the room, which is exactly why the zero tolerance party wants to oust you. — Nicholas Giordano (@PasReport) May 6, 2026

This is the new reality. This is exactly what your party supports. So maybe it should no longer be your party. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) May 6, 2026

Your party has lost its mind @SenFettermanPA and the ship is rapidly sinking. You are a good and decent man. I suggest you jump ship to more sane waters before you drown. — (((Savta Sammi)))✡️ 🇺🇸🎗️ (@SavtaSammi) May 6, 2026

I am a Democrat. I unequivocally condemn these terrorist auxiliaries and the Democratic officials, including Mayor Mamdani, who are continually throwing fuel on the fire. — Jamie Metzl (@JamieMetzl) May 6, 2026

Your party abandoned them as much as they abandoned you.



You are the only sane one. — Emy 4 Trump 🧜🏼‍♀️⚔️ (@EMastrro) May 6, 2026

Excellent accurate representation and plea for Democratic Party leadership to get engaged against this evil. — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) May 6, 2026

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There are more of your party in the mob than condemning the mob Senator.



I wish it were otherwise, but it isn't. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) May 6, 2026

Your party has been taken over by radical hate groups, they have left you behind. — Juliana🦩 (@RealTalkSave) May 6, 2026

Your party doesn't condemn this because it supports this and encourages this. But I would like to thank you for your support, Senator Fetterman. — Samantha Fenrow (@DejahThoris47) May 6, 2026

I don't agree with you much on policy, but you have my undying respect for your moral clarity, Senator. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) May 6, 2026

Fetterman has been rock-solid on this issue from Day 1. Maybe his Democratic colleagues don't think this mob was antisemitic enough to bother making a statement.

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