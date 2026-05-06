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Sen. John Fetterman Asks Where His Party’s Condemnation of Antisemitic Mob Is

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 06, 2026
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

On Monday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted that he was "horrified and angered" by the swastikas painted on homes and synagogues in Queens the night before, and added that "there is no place for antisemitism in Queens or anywhere in our city" (except for perhaps his wife's social media accounts).

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We wouldn't have heard about this incident on Tuesday night in New York City if it weren't for Jacob N. Kornbluh, senior political reporter at The Forward. Protesters gathered outside Park East Synagogue and chanted, "Intifada revolution, there is only one solution." 

"… state, we want 48."

Rabbi Elchanan Poupko reposted the video with some additional information:

The one sane Democrat, John Fetterman, stepped up to ask where his party's condemnation was:

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Fetterman has been rock-solid on this issue from Day 1. Maybe his Democratic colleagues don't think this mob was antisemitic enough to bother making a statement.

***

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