Unable to Arrest Netanyahu, Mamdani Leaves It to New Yorkers Whether They Want to Protest

For a week now, New York City's Socialist Democrat Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been having "active conversations" with the city's legal team to see if there's any way that he can arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he arrives in the city in September to attend the UN General Assembly. Mamdani seemed to think that a warrant from the International Criminal Court, of which America is not a party, superseded United States law.

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Frustrated that he, even with help from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Hamas), can't have the NYPD put Netanyahu in cuffs, Mamdani "left it to New Yorkers" to make the decision if they wanted to stage a protest, which is "something that we will always respect."

Mamdani encourages New Yorkers opposed to Netanyahu and frustrated by inability to arrest him to protest during the Israeli leader’s visit in Sept.



“I think one of the bedrocks of our city is protest… If anyone feels a level of frustration or opposition, protest is something… pic.twitter.com/GvMIuVAmHr — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) July 22, 2026

The post continues:

… that we will always respect. I leave it to New Yorkers themselves to make that decision.”

That certainly sounds like a way of inciting protests while denying inciting protests.

"I think one of the bedrocks of our city is protest."



1. Jesus Christ

2. Wonder if he would feel like that if he were being protested.

3. His police chief must hate his guts.

4. Does the average resident want protestors in their neighborhoods? Doubtful. https://t.co/CoZBPPbHBS — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 22, 2026

This sounds more like incitement.



The Hamas mob does not protest, they riot, and vandalize. — Heather Johnston (@HeatherJ_Israel) July 22, 2026

Incitement. Intentionally phrased and intentionally widely disseminated using his platform — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) July 22, 2026

Do you think he has the social media post where he expresses shock when these "protests" turn violent already recorded or does he just wing it when it inevitably happens? — jonathan pardo (@pardopardopardo) July 22, 2026

Yeah. Bibi never gets protested.

He’s egging his people to do something stupid. — Mad Bomber Hat (@MadBomberHat) July 22, 2026

“Peaceably”, right? I think I know how this movie ends… — Bill Burke 🇺🇸 (@TaxManBoston) July 22, 2026

He's a piece of shit. I guarantee there will be violence by those scumbags. — Joe Arrow (@joearrow1) July 22, 2026

No mention of conducting a lawful or peaceful protest.

I'm sure that was a unintended omission on his part. 🙄🙄🙄 — Sparktacular (@TheMainSpark) July 22, 2026

Fiery but mostly peaceful is the progressive standard.

I think my definition of protesting and his are very different — Combat Sleeping (@CombatSleeping) July 22, 2026

"I'm not saying you should riot in the streets, but that is one of the bedrocks of our city. I'll leave it up to you (wink wink)."

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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