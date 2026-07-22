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Unable to Arrest Netanyahu, Mamdani Leaves It to New Yorkers Whether They Want to Protest

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 22, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

For a week now, New York City's Socialist Democrat Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been having "active conversations" with the city's legal team to see if there's any way that he can arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he arrives in the city in September to attend the UN General Assembly. Mamdani seemed to think that a warrant from the International Criminal Court, of which America is not a party, superseded United States law.

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Frustrated that he, even with help from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Hamas), can't have the NYPD put Netanyahu in cuffs, Mamdani "left it to New Yorkers" to make the decision if they wanted to stage a protest, which is "something that we will always respect."

The post continues:

… that we will always respect. I leave it to New Yorkers themselves to make that decision.”

That certainly sounds like a way of inciting protests while denying inciting protests.

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Fiery but mostly peaceful is the progressive standard.

"I'm not saying you should riot in the streets, but that is one of the bedrocks of our city. I'll leave it up to you (wink wink)."

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT NEW YORK UNITED NATIONS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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