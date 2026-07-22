Mic Drop Moment: Bessent Slams NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Peddling the Oldest...
New Jersey Governor Admits Trump Was Right About Fraudulent Voting
Uh Oh! Looks Like the NJ Governor's 'Software Error' Claim for Noncitizens Voting...
Wisconsin Dem Lectures Rubio on Cuba After Guided Regime Tour: 'I've Been There,...
'Utter Contempt': NYT’s Jonathan Swan Claims Trump Sees Britain As Weak and Europe...
Dem. Sen. Andy Kim Says Noncitizens Voting Isn't As Big of a Problem...
Mamdani Claims Rejecting ICC Is ‘Might Makes Right’ and International Bodies Can Override...
Western Lensman Completes the Dem-Media Talking Point Circle of Life With a Shot/Chaser...
Scott Jennings Torches Keisha Bottoms: GA Gov Hopeful Wants Black Eatery Boycotted for...
AOC’s Dumbest Lie Yet — Joint R&D With Israel = Surrendering Our Entire...
Gavin Newsom Said Last Year He Moved on From Joe Rogan but That...
Harold Ford Jr. Warns Fellow Dems Their Socialist Takeover Is Turning the Big...
Hilarious Memes Explode As Mamdani's Cringe Theater Kid Energy Delivers Peak Political Com...
WNBA Bombshell: Gorgeous, Hilarious Sophie Cunningham Drops Truth Bomb: No Men in Women's...

Tlaib Offers to Help Mamdani Arrest Netanyahu: 'If He Needs Help, Tell Him to Call Me'

justmindy
justmindy | 3:45 PM on July 22, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Speaking of self-loathing politicians who grift off taxpayers and hate America, Rashida Tlaib says she will help Zohran Mamdani arrest Bibi Netanyahu. That's illegal, but go off queen.

Advertisement

So, that's two Democrats discussing seditious behavior. Cool.

She should go live in Gaza if she loves Hamas so much.

That's a great idea.

She's an idiot, period.

Recommended

Wisconsin Dem Lectures Rubio on Cuba After Guided Regime Tour: 'I've Been There, Your Family Fled'
justmindy
Advertisement

It's stunning to see what kind of people get elected to Congress. How does it happen? It seems like some of the very worst people in America are elected officials. 

Birds of a feather.

It's very discouraging to watch. 

It would be one thing if they were just regular American citizens. It would still be bad, but these people are making our laws. They have access to government secrets. It's terrifying. 

Advertisement

Americans just sit around and let it go on because we don't want to 'offend' anyone or their religion. They are taking advantage of that.

That's the worst kind.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT ISRAEL ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wisconsin Dem Lectures Rubio on Cuba After Guided Regime Tour: 'I've Been There, Your Family Fled'
justmindy
Uh Oh! Looks Like the NJ Governor's 'Software Error' Claim for Noncitizens Voting Might Not Hold Up
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Torches Keisha Bottoms: GA Gov Hopeful Wants Black Eatery Boycotted for Serving Rival
justmindy
'Utter Contempt': NYT’s Jonathan Swan Claims Trump Sees Britain As Weak and Europe As Pathetic
justmindy
Hilarious Memes Explode As Mamdani's Cringe Theater Kid Energy Delivers Peak Political Comedy Gold.
justmindy
Mamdani Claims Rejecting ICC Is ‘Might Makes Right’ and International Bodies Can Override U.S. Law
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wisconsin Dem Lectures Rubio on Cuba After Guided Regime Tour: 'I've Been There, Your Family Fled' justmindy
Advertisement