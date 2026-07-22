Tlaib Offers to Help Mamdani Arrest Netanyahu: 'If He Needs Help, Tell Him to Call Me'

Speaking of self-loathing politicians who grift off taxpayers and hate America, Rashida Tlaib says she will help Zohran Mamdani arrest Bibi Netanyahu. That's illegal, but go off queen.

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"If he needs help, tell him to call me."



Rashida Tlaib tells Fox News Digital, that Zohran Mamdani should arrest Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over the ICC warrant and for being a "war criminal."



Tlaib goes on to say that if the New York City mayor needs help arresting… pic.twitter.com/g8tSUHvCJO — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 22, 2026

So, that's two Democrats discussing seditious behavior. Cool.

BREAKING: The Hamas Ho in Congress has chimed in… https://t.co/G5hj9P9bj8 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 22, 2026

She should go live in Gaza if she loves Hamas so much.

Denaturalize and deport this one, too. https://t.co/WIELwhTotU — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 22, 2026

That's a great idea.

This so called politician should be deported, she hates America… https://t.co/cwMRr441M0 — Marvin. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@papawat1) July 22, 2026

She’s an idiot. She doesn’t have the authority either. https://t.co/x2XTanmqNS — Mike Herrington (@Herrington8Mike) July 22, 2026

She's an idiot, period.

Such an idiot - and she is a member of congress https://t.co/xHzMKjlVyL — Shawn Goldberg (@ShawnGoldberg) July 22, 2026

It's stunning to see what kind of people get elected to Congress. How does it happen? It seems like some of the very worst people in America are elected officials.

It’s no surprise that one terrorist is supporting another terrorist! Denaturalize and deport both of them! https://t.co/hpltCoP9qn — David Campbell (@dlcampbell05) July 22, 2026

Birds of a feather.

Every day Tlaib, Omar, Mamdani, and many other foreigners who've infiltrated our government spit on President Trump (figuratively of course).



Nonetheless, we Americans have to watch these America-hating foreigners do it every day. https://t.co/iCZKJ4wglL — Shannon Ford 🇺🇸 (@shannonfordUSA) July 22, 2026

It's very discouraging to watch.

The levels of foreign influence and cultural Da’wah jihad this woman helps with.



How are any of ‘The Squad’ still walking freely on American soil?

The amount of lies, anti-national rhetoric, separatism and sedition they have gotten away is amazingly neglectful.



⁉️🤔🔎 https://t.co/4ef5rZbCjI — DRok (@DRok6669) July 22, 2026

It would be one thing if they were just regular American citizens. It would still be bad, but these people are making our laws. They have access to government secrets. It's terrifying.

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Americans just sit around and let it go on because we don't want to 'offend' anyone or their religion. They are taking advantage of that.

This is the kind of trash that Americans elect into office. https://t.co/B7FPnRzhgY — William Cannon (@William22941146) July 22, 2026

#ImpeachRashidaTlaib She is not working for the cituzens of America. She is sabotaging Democracy itself and attacking the ally of the USA. Her agenda is in line with Middle Eastern terrorists. https://t.co/W7KpKNXfL4 — NYCREMilton (@NYCREMilton) July 22, 2026

Enemy of America on the inside https://t.co/9bwEhykuwf — Rudeawokening (@rudeawokening) July 22, 2026

That's the worst kind.

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