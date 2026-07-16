MOCK-FEST: Adam Schiff's Cringe, Gender-Affirming GOTCHA at Pete Hegseth BACKFIRES Spectacularly

Adam Schiff-for-brains is once again stretching the English language to its breaking point in service of the culture war.

In a post dripping with gotcha energy, and guaranteed to make us all cringe so hard we pull a muscle, the California Democrat tried to paint Pete Hegseth’s announcement of routine testosterone deficiency screening and optional replacement therapy for soldiers over 30 as some kind of endorsement of “gender affirming care.”

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The left cannot meme.

They also suck at gotchas, digs, and jokes.

See for yourselves?

Pete Hegseth comes out in favor of gender affirming care… https://t.co/nnNYmKGW4A — Senator Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 16, 2026

Because apparently treating age-related hormone issues in warfighters is now indistinguishable from the medical interventions typically associated with transgender transitions—at least in Schiff’s alternate reality.

Womp womp womp.

I knew you were stupid Adam but good Lord this is some advanced dumb. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 16, 2026

Not even remotely the same thing. — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) July 16, 2026

It's true, especially when dealing with a brain trust like Adam Schiff.

That men are men and cant be women......glad you agree — Christopher James (@ChrisjamesCincy) July 16, 2026

Science, meet Adam. Adam, meet science.

This may be the dumbest thing I've ever read on this site. pic.twitter.com/2gCGI3zzhJ — Eric Krause 🇺🇸 (@ericbkrause) July 16, 2026

Atta boy, Watermelon Head!

You’ve taken your ignorance to a new level. — CuriousAmerican (@CuriousAmerikan) July 16, 2026

Impressive, ain't it?

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