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MOCK-FEST: Adam Schiff's Cringe, Gender-Affirming GOTCHA at Pete Hegseth BACKFIRES Spectacularly

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on July 16, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Adam Schiff-for-brains is once again stretching the English language to its breaking point in service of the culture war. 

In a post dripping with gotcha energy, and guaranteed to make us all cringe so hard we pull a muscle, the California Democrat tried to paint Pete Hegseth’s announcement of routine testosterone deficiency screening and optional replacement therapy for soldiers over 30 as some kind of endorsement of “gender affirming care.” 

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The left cannot meme.

They also suck at gotchas, digs, and jokes.

See for yourselves?

Because apparently treating age-related hormone issues in warfighters is now indistinguishable from the medical interventions typically associated with transgender transitions—at least in Schiff’s alternate reality.

Womp womp womp.

It's true, especially when dealing with a brain trust like Adam Schiff.

Science, meet Adam. Adam, meet science.

Atta boy, Watermelon Head!

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Impressive, ain't it?

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Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF HEALTHCARE PETE HEGSETH TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

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