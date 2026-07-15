Todd Blanche Takes on a Deranged (and Preemptively Pardoned) Dirtbag Named Adam Schiff

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche faced questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. President Trump has nominated Blanche to be the next Attorney General, and during the hearing some of the committee Dems were doing their thing.

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Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii pretty much solidified her position as the dumbest member of that body (if not all of Congress) during her line of questioning. Perhaps "lecturing" is a better way to frame what Hirono was trying to do.

Then there was Adam Schiff, who is so slimy that he's almost a walking ad for white vinegar. Blanche called out Schiff for lying about him, which isn't very surprising:

Todd Blanche refused to sit there and let Adam Schiff repeatedly LIE about his conduct:



"What you're saying happens to not be true. I did not do that."



"You can’t accuse me of violating my ethical rules and then lie about what I did."



"The truth has to matter!" pic.twitter.com/e9FQNpccGh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: AG Todd Blanche just PUMMELED Sen. Adam Schiff (D) blatantly lying about him during the hearing



BLANCHE: "What you're saying happens to NOT BE TRUE! I did NOT do that...YOU can't ACCUSE me of violating ethical rules, and then LIE about what I did!" 🔥



SCHIFF: *Keeps… pic.twitter.com/JP7tn3zpsF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 15, 2026

Schiff also pretended that he missed the "old" Todd Blanche, and the preemptively pardoned senator got the response he was begging for.

After five hours of evasive answers, I was left with one question: what happened to Todd Blanche? pic.twitter.com/7p1Qi6JqSR — Senator Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 16, 2026

🔥 @DAGToddBlanche destroys @SenAdamSchiff: "You asked me 'what happened to Todd Blanche?' I am still here. I am the same exact person I was when I was a federal prosecutor in the SDNY... and the nearly 100,000 indictments and informations that have been filed since January 20th… pic.twitter.com/upU8R6fbEb — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 15, 2026

That's one way to deal with Schiff.

Perfect time to remind everyone that Senator Adam Schiff should have been expelled from Congress already. https://t.co/hjSC4pLSZf — Kate (@kate_p45) July 15, 2026

Unfortunately being a lying slimeball is a resume enhancer for a congressional Democrat.

This is an excellent exchange between Blanche and Schiff. What the Acting AG is essentially saying is that @TheJusticeDept has gone back to the fundamentals of increasing prosecutions and lowering crime nationwide (unlike the Garland DOJ targeting parents, Catholics, etc.).



I… — Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) July 15, 2026

.@AdamSchiff is one of the most egregious abusers of the Speech and Debate Clause in American history.



Just a shameful hack. https://t.co/WyGO4g4i8g — DGFontanella (@DgFontanella) July 15, 2026

Why is this POS pencil neck Schiff not in jail yet https://t.co/VxbjywLQcs — Luciano 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Lou468042341762) July 15, 2026

Instead, California voters have kept promoting that dirtbag.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats like dirtbag serial liar Adam Schiff try desperately to stop it.

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