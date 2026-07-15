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Todd Blanche Takes on a Deranged (and Preemptively Pardoned) Dirtbag Named Adam Schiff

Doug P. | 10:47 PM on July 15, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche faced questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. President Trump has nominated Blanche to be the next Attorney General, and during the hearing some of the committee Dems were doing their thing. 

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Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii pretty much solidified her position as the dumbest member of that body (if not all of Congress) during her line of questioning. Perhaps "lecturing" is a better way to frame what Hirono was trying to do

Then there was Adam Schiff, who is so slimy that he's almost a walking ad for white vinegar. Blanche called out Schiff for lying about him, which isn't very surprising: 

Schiff also pretended that he missed the "old" Todd Blanche, and the preemptively pardoned senator got the response he was begging for. 

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That's one way to deal with Schiff. 

Unfortunately being a lying slimeball is a resume enhancer for a congressional Democrat. 

Instead, California voters have kept promoting that dirtbag. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats like dirtbag serial liar Adam Schiff try desperately to stop it.  

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