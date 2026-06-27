'China Wants to Interface with the DSA' — Mamdani’s Socialists Can't Wait to Bend the Knee to the CCP

Here, at Twitchy, we write a lot about silly people and their crazy antics, but this one is deadly serious.

“China wants to interface with the DSA,” one New York-based political activist told a meeting on October 8 last year of the China Working Group of the DSA’s International Committee, which helps set policy and advises leaders. “If we develop a killer two-week itinerary, hire… pic.twitter.com/h5ukn2AZ0C — Bill Bishop (@niubi) June 27, 2026

Advertisement

It's important Americans understand 'Democratic Socialists of America' are not just extra Lefty Democrats. Also, Socialism is Communism. These people have to be taken seriously.

Because one of these 'Socialists' became uncomfortable when finding out how Communist these people actually are, they went to Newsweek and shared this information. Zohran Mamdani's DSA is interfacing with the CCP, the Chinese Communist Party.

Democratic Socialists of America members, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s political organization, have been cultivating connections with Chinese Communist Party officials and agreeing to take pro-China positions, according to extensive minutes of internal meetings seen by Newsweek. The minutes of the DSA meetings show participants discussing contacts with officials from China’s ruling party in the name of “anti-imperialism,” with some members saying the organization should avoid topics that are sensitive for Beijing, such as China’s threats to invade Taiwan, its security crackdown in Hong Kong and abuses of the Uyghur Muslim minority. They also discuss visits to China. Chinese officials did not take part in the meetings themselves, but met with members in China and encouraged the DSA to set up exchanges, according to the minutes.

They go as far as talking about what not to talk about as not to upset their 'comrades' in China.

“The materials document a sustained pattern of ideological alignment, narrative filtering, and network overlap consistent with influence conducted at the discursive and organizational level,” said the person, who is a member of the International Committee.

Maybe that guy was right, after all.

Why do I get the feeling that curbing American AI development is going to become the next omnicause. https://t.co/Wo9U2UnNbc — Everything Price Sufferer (but especially eggs) (@agraybee) June 27, 2026

Isn't it already? The Socialists tell people not to use AI because it uses too much water.

And now you know why Bernie Sanders is palling around with CCP engineers to halt AI infrastructure in the US. https://t.co/ze9S3Z7XAn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2026

Bernie wants to gut what America spends on Defense. Bernie wants to be cripple the United States and put it behind China in AI development. Why?

DSA would be incredibly stupid to do this. https://t.co/SZnXNagJp6 — SK Media (@SpaghettiKozak) June 27, 2026

Well, they are incredibly stupid.

Another reason to despise the dsa is that they have groups within it that are open and proud 5th columnists who won’t be expelled by leadership. No enemies to the left means you have active pro Russian and Chinese cadres https://t.co/GpDR6JoW4b — The Notorious S.E.B. (@bigseb31213) June 27, 2026

Advertisement

Why am I not surprised? When will the DSA be held accountable? https://t.co/B2XIuxbKVJ — Erik Durneika (@e_durneika) June 27, 2026

The Democrats are embracing them. They are literally doing the opposite.

Since this clear violation of the law won't be enforced like all the other times, it will give China de facto control of an American political organization. — OSINT_Strong (@OSINT_Strong) June 27, 2026

It sure seems that way.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.