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'China Wants to Interface with the DSA' — Mamdani’s Socialists Can't Wait to Bend the Knee to the CCP

justmindy
justmindy | 5:45 PM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Here, at Twitchy, we write a lot about silly people and their crazy antics, but this one is deadly serious. 

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It's important Americans understand 'Democratic Socialists of America' are not just extra Lefty Democrats. Also, Socialism is Communism. These people have to be taken seriously.

Because one of these 'Socialists' became uncomfortable when finding out how Communist these people actually are, they went to Newsweek and shared this information. Zohran Mamdani's DSA is interfacing with the CCP, the Chinese Communist Party.

Democratic Socialists of America members, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s political organization, have been cultivating connections with Chinese Communist Party officials and agreeing to take pro-China positions, according to extensive minutes of internal meetings seen by Newsweek.

The minutes of the DSA meetings show participants discussing contacts with officials from China’s ruling party in the name of “anti-imperialism,” with some members saying the organization should avoid topics that are sensitive for Beijing, such as China’s threats to invade Taiwan, its security crackdown in Hong Kong and abuses of the Uyghur Muslim minority. They also discuss visits to China. Chinese officials did not take part in the meetings themselves, but met with members in China and encouraged the DSA to set up exchanges, according to the minutes.

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They go as far as talking about what not to talk about as not to upset their 'comrades' in China.

“The materials document a sustained pattern of ideological alignment, narrative filtering, and network overlap consistent with influence conducted at the discursive and organizational level,” said the person, who is a member of the International Committee.

Maybe that guy was right, after all.

Isn't it already? The Socialists tell people not to use AI because it uses too much water.

Bernie wants to gut what America spends on Defense. Bernie wants to be cripple the United States and put it behind China in AI development. Why?

Well, they are incredibly stupid.

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The Democrats are embracing them. They are literally doing the opposite. 

It sure seems that way.

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CHINA COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM TAIWAN

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