NYC DSA Leader Won’t Condemn Darializa Avila Chevalier’s Post About Wiping Her Dirty Hands on U.S. Flag

You’ve probably noticed a pattern among the emerging Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates in the Democrat Party. These anti-capitalist communists have extensive pasts of anti-American social media posts and video comments. Unsurprisingly, they’re not apologizing for any of it. DSA nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier just unseated New York City Democrat incumbent Adriano Espaillat in the party’s 13th district congressional primary. She once posted that she had wiped her dirty hands on an American flag.
NYC DSA co-chair Gustavo Gordillo was asked about the unpatriotic post on CNN, but he deflected and refused to condemn it. (WATCH)
NYC DSA leader is asked about Chevalier’s old tweets like the ones about Marxism and wiping her dirty hands on the American flag.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2026
“Do you oppose those kinds of comments?"
He responds with a lot of words. None of which say he opposes the comments. pic.twitter.com/cToQ9Pajin
NY-13 nominee Daraliza Avila Chevalier is a founder of CUAD. The org's stated goal?— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 24, 2026
"Eradication of Western civilization" pic.twitter.com/oJGNd3dSr2
Sickening. pic.twitter.com/WHGtKc04I1— Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) June 24, 2026
That's a lot of words to say, "no, I don't oppose those comments, because I'm also Marxist trash who hates America."— His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) June 30, 2026
Absolute hatred of America is a given with these upstart DSA candidates. It’s why they’re making such easy inroads into the Democrat Party.
Posters say these DSA goons are not going to deny the things they truly endorse.
He couldn’t bring himself to oppose the comments…— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 30, 2026
Because it’s what they truly stand for.
Because he doesn’t find anything wrong with her comments. He’s just as bad as she is.— CajunPollywoginTX (@cajunpollywogTX) June 30, 2026
And the media is just gonna give them a free pass to obfuscate on all of this of course— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2026
Recommended
*corrupt corporate media.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 30, 2026
𝕏. We are the media now.
If you’re expecting ‘journalists’ to call out the DSA, don’t hold your breath. They’ll undoubtedly be voting for them on Election Day.
Commenters say Gordillo has the exaggerated features of a cartoon bad guy.
Just look at the weasel...— Just One More Thing (@GaryHalpin23) June 30, 2026
Jebus.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 30, 2026
He’s such a cartoon villain, you’d think AI invented him. https://t.co/rFUjdWblXs pic.twitter.com/SkYXdJdozq
Why does he remind me of the old timey villains we would see twirling their mustache lmao— Thomas Stricklin (@trs1234321) June 30, 2026
Snidley Demlash— Mr. Breeze™ (@HydroTech12) June 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
April 11, 2021
If this guy’s Dick Dastardly, that can only mean the always-grinning Zohran Mamdani is Muttley. We’ll never be able to unsee it now!
Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.
Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member