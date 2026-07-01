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NYC DSA Leader Won’t Condemn Darializa Avila Chevalier’s Post About Wiping Her Dirty Hands on U.S. Flag

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:50 AM on July 01, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

You’ve probably noticed a pattern among the emerging Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates in the Democrat Party. These anti-capitalist communists have extensive pasts of anti-American social media posts and video comments. Unsurprisingly, they’re not apologizing for any of it. DSA nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier just unseated New York City Democrat incumbent Adriano Espaillat in the party’s 13th district congressional primary. She once posted that she had wiped her dirty hands on an American flag.

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NYC DSA co-chair Gustavo Gordillo was asked about the unpatriotic post on CNN, but he deflected and refused to condemn it. (WATCH)

Absolute hatred of America is a given with these upstart DSA candidates. It’s why they’re making such easy inroads into the Democrat Party.

Posters say these DSA goons are not going to deny the things they truly endorse.

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If you’re expecting ‘journalists’ to call out the DSA, don’t hold your breath. They’ll undoubtedly be voting for them on Election Day.

Commenters say Gordillo has the exaggerated features of a cartoon bad guy.

If this guy’s Dick Dastardly, that can only mean the always-grinning Zohran Mamdani is Muttley. We’ll never be able to unsee it now!

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY MARXISM NEW YORK USA

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