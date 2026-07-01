NYC DSA Leader Won’t Condemn Darializa Avila Chevalier’s Post About Wiping Her Dirty Hands on U.S. Flag

You’ve probably noticed a pattern among the emerging Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates in the Democrat Party. These anti-capitalist communists have extensive pasts of anti-American social media posts and video comments. Unsurprisingly, they’re not apologizing for any of it. DSA nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier just unseated New York City Democrat incumbent Adriano Espaillat in the party’s 13th district congressional primary. She once posted that she had wiped her dirty hands on an American flag.

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NYC DSA co-chair Gustavo Gordillo was asked about the unpatriotic post on CNN, but he deflected and refused to condemn it. (WATCH)

NYC DSA leader is asked about Chevalier’s old tweets like the ones about Marxism and wiping her dirty hands on the American flag.



“Do you oppose those kinds of comments?"



He responds with a lot of words. None of which say he opposes the comments. pic.twitter.com/cToQ9Pajin — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2026

NY-13 nominee Daraliza Avila Chevalier is a founder of CUAD. The org's stated goal?



"Eradication of Western civilization" pic.twitter.com/oJGNd3dSr2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 24, 2026

That's a lot of words to say, "no, I don't oppose those comments, because I'm also Marxist trash who hates America." — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) June 30, 2026

Absolute hatred of America is a given with these upstart DSA candidates. It’s why they’re making such easy inroads into the Democrat Party.

Posters say these DSA goons are not going to deny the things they truly endorse.

He couldn’t bring himself to oppose the comments…



Because it’s what they truly stand for. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 30, 2026

Because he doesn’t find anything wrong with her comments. He’s just as bad as she is. — CajunPollywoginTX (@cajunpollywogTX) June 30, 2026

And the media is just gonna give them a free pass to obfuscate on all of this of course — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2026

*corrupt corporate media.



𝕏. We are the media now. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 30, 2026

If you’re expecting ‘journalists’ to call out the DSA, don’t hold your breath. They’ll undoubtedly be voting for them on Election Day.

Commenters say Gordillo has the exaggerated features of a cartoon bad guy.

Just look at the weasel... — Just One More Thing (@GaryHalpin23) June 30, 2026

Jebus.



He’s such a cartoon villain, you’d think AI invented him. https://t.co/rFUjdWblXs pic.twitter.com/SkYXdJdozq — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 30, 2026

Why does he remind me of the old timey villains we would see twirling their mustache lmao — Thomas Stricklin (@trs1234321) June 30, 2026

Snidley Demlash — Mr. Breeze™ (@HydroTech12) June 30, 2026

If this guy’s Dick Dastardly, that can only mean the always-grinning Zohran Mamdani is Muttley. We’ll never be able to unsee it now!

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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