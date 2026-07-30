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Eagles Defensive Coordinator Mocks Dr. Fauci to Escape a Reporter's Question

Doug P. | 12:41 PM on July 30, 2026
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Anthony Fauci pleading the Fifth well over 100 times during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing is starting to go mainstream after the accountability dodging that many Americans witnessed yesterday. The former NIAID head who just a couple of years ago said he would be eager to answer any questions from Congress and had nothing to hide now has accepted a presidential blanket pardon and pleaded the Fifth now that his government diaries have revealed the truth. 

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Fauci pleading the Fifth 111 times even made its way into a press conference featuring the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator. 

That remark certainly did trigger many who still attend the Church of Fauci, and no doubt some of them work in the field of sports media. 

That wouldn't be surprising in the least. 

*****

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