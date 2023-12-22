Randi Weingarten Tries to Dunk on Prager U, Gets Buried Under a Mountain of Receipts

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is best known for two things: destroying a generation of students by keeping them locked out of schools during COVID, and turning off replies to all of her tweets so she can't see how much America hates her.

Every once in a while though, Weingarten forgets to turn off replies and the result is almost always ratio gold.

Yesterday, Weingarten tried to dunk on Dennis Prager and Prager U with a video from NBC News:

Dennis Prager, the founder of Prager U, calls teachers “liars” because they disagree with his bigoted agenda. Teachers are patriots. And students know it. One fifth grader points out, Prager U is not teaching honest history https://t.co/HeimfkJnVY https://t.co/HeimfkJnVY — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) December 21, 2023

The video talks about the tremendous success of Prager U, especially over the past couple of years in the wake of schools being locked down (at the direction of Weingarten and others). Then, the video concludes by interviewing the Sykes family, and their fifth-grade daughter who protests that this history being taught is not accurate.

What the video fails to mention, however, is that the Sykes are public school advocates and vocal opponents of choice, a pretty relevant fact that Prager U was happy to point out.

Randi, why do you think @NBCNews chose to omit the fact that the parents of this child happened to be leaders of the teachers union?



PragerU never attacks teachers. Stop pinning teachers against parents and parents against teachers. This is a typical political move and everyone… https://t.co/LV8Z0WqT1h — PragerU (@prageru) December 21, 2023

Oops. We wonder if the Sykes child was influenced at all in her answer by her parents. That couldn't be, could it?

“We’re not indoctrinating kids! Take it from this 5th grader who’s verbatim repeating our political rhetoric!” https://t.co/GzcdMDhCjz — Frank McCormick | Chalkboard Heresy (@CBHeresy) December 21, 2023

NBC disputed that the Sykes are technically members of a 'teachers' union,' but did not dispute the fact that they are public school advocates and opponents of school choice alternatives.

Hi there - actually neither of the parents have ever worked for a union. They have never even had jobs that have allowed them to join a Union. Their school district is called Union. The father is a member of the school board, which we explained in our Meet the Press story. — Antonia Hylton (@ahylton26) December 22, 2023

Because a school board member wouldn't have a conflict of interest in a story about a program that challenges public schools, would he?

But the real fun happened when Corey DeAngelis, school choice advocate, and official Randi Weingarten nemesis, noticed that the replies to the tweet were not turned off and jumped in with a veritable avalanche of receipts.

teachers unions held children's education hostage to secure multiple multi-billion-dollar ransom payments from taxpayershttps://t.co/OkHxJpIvHa — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 21, 2023

campaign contributions from Randi Weingarten’s American Federation of Teachers to Democrats:



1994: 99.4%

1996: 99.1%

1998: 98.9%

2000: 99.2%

2002: 99.3%

2004: 98.0%

2006: 99.1%

2008: 99.1%

2010: 99.4%

2012: 99.4%

2014: 99.0%

2016: 99.7%

2018: 99.8%

2020: 99.6%

2022: 99.97% — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 21, 2023

remember when your union made tons of signs with the Ukraine flag upside-down? pic.twitter.com/lTj7Y3UYtn — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 21, 2023

LOL. Yes, we remember that one. Weingarten probably wishes she could forget it.

speaking of liars. pic.twitter.com/TqE4P14Q6X — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 21, 2023

speaking of liars. pic.twitter.com/P6IgesugF9 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 21, 2023

this you? pic.twitter.com/lLvCeRVpj8 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 21, 2023

speaking of liars. pic.twitter.com/D5OU7ufgWF — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 21, 2023

Wow. It sure seems like Weingarten lies a lot, doesn't it?

And this is just a small sampling. DeAngelis kept going and going and going, with receipt after receipt about how Weingarten is the worst thing to happen to American education in modern history. We can't post them all here, but it's worth checking out just to see how many examples DeAngelis listed. We lost count somewhere around 35 replies, all with unique citations about how Weingarten lied.

And that's not even counting the QTs.

We weren't the only ones enjoying the blowback.

Here for the ratio! pic.twitter.com/6zYItHPuiY — Ron "Friar" Tuck (@FriarTuck60) December 22, 2023

It was an impressive ratio. And still growing.

The teachers unions have been in control of our education for far too long.

Look up the results of their tyrannical leadership.

We are not blaming the teachers - we are blaming the union bosses. Parents and teachers unite against the political unions. https://t.co/Rsj2hJdpWZ — Marissa Streit (@streitmarissa) December 21, 2023

Exactly. Criticizing teachers' unions is not 'attacking' teachers, no matter how much Weingarten tries to gaslight the issue.

BREAKING: Randi Weingarten is a lying liar. https://t.co/Yht6sS9OXB — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) December 21, 2023

Yeah, that pretty much sums her up. But it's still always fun when Weingarten forgets to turn off replies and -- in the words of a certain Senator from New York -- 'reaps the whirlwind.'

