WHEW-DOGGIE! WATCH Elitist Squirm As He Tries Using Poor, Rural HICKS to Justify Funding Progressive PBS

There's something sadly entertaining about an elitist, documentary filmmaker with over 200K followers claiming that we should continue funding PBS because the poor, rural, ignorant hicks rely on it since they don't have any other 'signal' out in the boonies.

To be fair, this toolbag isn't the first to make that claim, but that doesn't make him any less annoying.

Watch this:

John Dickerson: “Make the case for PBS.” BS from @KenBurns on @FaceTheNation: “It is the Declaration of Independence applied to the communications world....It mainly serves rural areas in which the PBS signal may be the only signal they get. They have...homeland security, crop… pic.twitter.com/PDo9LnxR3w — Brent Baker 🇺🇲🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) July 6, 2025

They have...homeland security, crop reports, weather, emergency information. That we’re going to take away? This seems foolhardy and seems misguided mainly because there is a perception among a handful of people that this is somehow a blue or a left wing thing when this is the place that for 32 years gave William F. Buckley a show.”

Oooh, they gave William F. Buckley a whole show?! HOW CONSERVATIVE.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man. These people.

Lol PBS loses their minds if a conservative guest is booked today. It's comical how quick higher ups will email to cancel interviews. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 7, 2025

Some day those rural hicks might get running water & indoor toilets too. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) July 7, 2025

We can only hope.

More than 50% of the time I flip to an NPR station, the topic is about sex or race victimhood in one form or another. A good part of the rest of the time it is partisan politics or enviro-panic. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) July 7, 2025

He's not getting crop reports? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Buckley has been dead for 17 years, maybe an updated reference would be appropriate — IrishRover (@IrishRover256) July 6, 2025

But but but ... conservatives!

Them thar farmers love PBS! The most rural place Ken has even been is Ann Arbor. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) July 7, 2025

WTF is wrong with these people??? — 🇺🇸Stay off my lawn 🇺🇸 (@Mrddrag3) July 7, 2025

How long ya' got?

“The only signal they get”. Do these people think it’s 1927? This is ridiculous. — Jim Burns (@JimBurns525) July 7, 2025

Poor hicks don't even know what cable is! This freakin' guy.

