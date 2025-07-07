BREAKING: LEO Sources Report Active Shooter with Rifle and Tactical Gear Ambushed Border...
WHEW-DOGGIE! WATCH Elitist Squirm As He Tries Using Poor, Rural HICKS to Justify Funding Progressive PBS

Sam J. | 11:05 AM on July 07, 2025
There's something sadly entertaining about an elitist, documentary filmmaker with over 200K followers claiming that we should continue funding PBS because the poor, rural, ignorant hicks rely on it since they don't have any other 'signal' out in the boonies.

To be fair, this toolbag isn't the first to make that claim, but that doesn't make him any less annoying.

Watch this:

They have...homeland security, crop reports, weather, emergency information. That we’re going to take away? This seems foolhardy and seems misguided mainly because there is a perception among a handful of people that this is somehow a blue or a left wing thing when this is the place that for 32 years gave William F. Buckley a show.”

Oooh, they gave William F. Buckley a whole show?! HOW CONSERVATIVE.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man. These people.

We can only hope.

He's not getting crop reports? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

But but but ... conservatives!

How long ya' got?

Poor hicks don't even know what cable is! This freakin' guy.

