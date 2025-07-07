'You're From HERE!' AOC Quietly Changes Her Bronx-y Backstory As Childhood LOCALS Start...
Here's a Deep Dive on MONSTER TX Pediatrician Who Lost Her Job for CRUEL Post About Girls Lost In Flood

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on July 07, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Texas pediatrician Dr. Christina Propost has been under fire for her vile post implying MAGA parents in Texas who have lost their daughters in the flood deserved to lose them because it's what they voted for. Not only has she been under fire, but it also appears that she has been terminated from her position at BlueFish Pediatricians.

Alex Berenson with some damning receipts:

So, the same pediatrician who cheered the deaths of little girls in the Texas floods was pushing to cover their faces in 2021, forcibly.

Shocker.

Horrible doctor is HORRIBLE.

NO WAY. A woman who would so callously use the deaths of little girls does not support life. Color us shocked.

So there is that. And this ... 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Depending on how the Texas State Medical Board investigation goes, it very well could be.

