Here's a Deep Dive on MONSTER TX Pediatrician Who Lost Her Job for CRUEL Post About Girls Lost In Flood

As Twitchy readers know, Texas pediatrician Dr. Christina Propost has been under fire for her vile post implying MAGA parents in Texas who have lost their daughters in the flood deserved to lose them because it's what they voted for. Not only has she been under fire, but it also appears that she has been terminated from her position at BlueFish Pediatricians.

Alex Berenson with some damning receipts:

Of course Dr Christina Propst, the ghoul pediatrician who cheered the deaths of kids in the Texas floods, pushed to force children to wear masks in 2021. And of course the media cheered her for it



American medicine (and journalism) are so sick and politicized right now… https://t.co/XKthCqKn3L pic.twitter.com/wmDKQlLf9Z — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 7, 2025

So, the same pediatrician who cheered the deaths of little girls in the Texas floods was pushing to cover their faces in 2021, forcibly.

Shocker.

Horrible doctor is HORRIBLE.

And shock she's an abortion lover https://t.co/P9i7UVvccn — Michael McD (@DadOf2Pugs) July 7, 2025

NO WAY. A woman who would so callously use the deaths of little girls does not support life. Color us shocked.

Dr. Christina Propst, who made the vile post about Texas flooding, is no longer employed by Bluefish Pediatrics or its associated hospital. This is the power of social media warriors, y’all got her removed from her job, well done. The Texas State Medical Board is investigating.… pic.twitter.com/BR3u3LIBcB — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) July 7, 2025

So there is that. And this ...

At least this has a happy ending. pic.twitter.com/QqjRWlGDaK — Wynn Duffy 🇱🇹 🇮🇱 (@WynnDuffyOG) July 7, 2025

Depending on how the Texas State Medical Board investigation goes, it very well could be.

