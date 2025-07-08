YIKES: Nutball TikToker Who Claimed It's RACIST to Help TX Flood Victims Posts DISTURBING Follow-Up (Vid)

As Twitchy readers know, a rabid, racist, hate-filled TikToker claimed it was RACIST to donate and help find the missing girls in Texas. No, really. Hey, we made the same face when we first saw her ridiculous video.

Welp, it would appear she isn't dealing well with the attention she so desperately wanted.

Like, at all.

Let's take a step back to her original post, where she made her repugnant, original claim:

Tiktoker blasts people who are donating and helping find the missing girls in Texas. Her reason is because the girls are White and “they’re deporting your family members.”



This is one of the sickest things I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/cX78qRUOZr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2025

As we said up there, dear readers, it gets so much worse:

UPDATE: It appears Sade isn’t coping well with all the attention https://t.co/YRmSbL0KqV pic.twitter.com/vG0UQDE9La — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 7, 2025

GET THE NET!

Seems pretty threatening ... just sayin'.

@houstonpolice you may want to check the video at Top Gun range. — Mariana (@1836_1845) July 8, 2025

Yeah. While some people think she's posted this as a means of defense because she's afraid her awful post will inspire some bad actors to do some stupid things, many more people feel that this post is meant as a threat.

Either way, it's not good.

She's also a convicted felon who I'm guessing is not allowed to have a gun... https://t.co/2jkMWdny7m — Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) July 8, 2025

There's this piece too, although sadly, as we've seen many times before, the law doesn't always stop criminals.

Now she’s blaming all of us for her attention. Not her racist ideas. pic.twitter.com/tJTaMo5lWS — 🇺🇸POTUS Note 🇺🇸 (@POTUSnote) July 8, 2025

Awww yes, because it's our fault for noticing that she said vile, repugnant, racist things about a bunch of little girls who just drowned in a flood.

Yeah, that's it.

