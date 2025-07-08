It's About Time! Brooke Rollins Announces Massive Effort to Secure and Protect American...
YIKES: Nutball TikToker Who Claimed It's RACIST to Help TX Flood Victims Posts DISTURBING Follow-Up (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on July 08, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, a rabid, racist, hate-filled TikToker claimed it was RACIST to donate and help find the missing girls in Texas. No, really. Hey, we made the same face when we first saw her ridiculous video. 

Welp, it would appear she isn't dealing well with the attention she so desperately wanted. 

Like, at all.

Let's take a step back to her original post, where she made her repugnant, original claim: 

As we said up there, dear readers, it gets so much worse:

GET THE NET!

Seems pretty threatening ... just sayin'.

Yeah. While some people think she's posted this as a means of defense because she's afraid her awful post will inspire some bad actors to do some stupid things, many more people feel that this post is meant as a threat.

Either way, it's not good.

There's this piece too, although sadly, as we've seen many times before, the law doesn't always stop criminals.

Awww yes, because it's our fault for noticing that she said vile, repugnant, racist things about a bunch of little girls who just drowned in a flood.

Yeah, that's it.

