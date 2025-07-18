AOC Tries Picking Fight with JD Vance After He Calls Trump/Epstein Letter Story BS and WOW, That Was Dumb

JD Vance had a very similar reaction to The Wall Street Journal's 'bombshell' about a letter Trump supposedly sent to Epstein. Except, of course, he was far more polite about it than most of us who just called it BS without apologizing for our language.

Because it is BS.

Big, stinky, YUGE BS.

Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bulls**t. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it.



Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump? https://t.co/KHsTFOSl34 — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 17, 2025

Vance continued:

Doesn’t it violate some rule of journalistic ethics to publish a letter like this without showing it to the victim of this hit piece?



Will the people who have bought into every hoax against President Trump show an ounce of skepticism before buying into this bizarre story? — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 17, 2025

We'd think this violates more than just journalistic ethics.

Trump is suing, and he'll likely win.

Wonder how many million they'll have to pay him? Wonder if it will be more than CBS?

These outlets never learn.

And speaking of never learning, AOC came charging into Vance's mentions, begging for attention and a fight:

Why are you fighting back against releasing what your administration and DOJ knows about Epstein?



Release the unedited video and the files. Bring it to light. That should clear everything up. https://t.co/LfjAJDoOlm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 18, 2025

Guess how this went.

To be fair… why didn’t Biden do the right thing and release them during his 4 years.



He never even mentioned them? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 18, 2025

And there's the million-dollar question from our favorite liberal.

Biden could have easily done the right thing by releasing them. Congress could have supported his efforts ... but they did not.

Hrm.

Shut up. — Jordan, President Trump Supporter, Vegan Patriot (@JordanBrace8) July 18, 2025

This works too.

Yeah, they were busy with other stuff like leaving our border wide open and raising our taxes.

Yay.

After the last four years of Democrats erasing, editing, deleting and adjusting the Epstein files there is nothing left that any SANE person would believe!! — Steven Lapkovski (@LapkovskiSteven) July 18, 2025

Hey Sandy, why didn’t you care about this when Sleepy Joe was in the White House? The hypocrisy is breathtaking. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) July 18, 2025

Why didn’t you guys do this under Biden? He had it. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 18, 2025

Yup, definitely seeing a pattern here.

We are stalking ... sorry ... watching Vance's timeline closely to see if he himself serves AOC a nice, refreshing glass of STFU juice ... we will update if (and when) he does.

