AOC Tries Picking Fight with JD Vance After He Calls Trump/Epstein Letter Story BS and WOW, That Was Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on July 18, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

JD Vance had a very similar reaction to The Wall Street Journal's 'bombshell' about a letter Trump supposedly sent to Epstein. Except, of course, he was far more polite about it than most of us who just called it BS without apologizing for our language.

Because it is BS.

Big, stinky, YUGE BS.

Vance continued:

We'd think this violates more than just journalistic ethics.

Trump is suing, and he'll likely win.

Wonder how many million they'll have to pay him? Wonder if it will be more than CBS?

These outlets never learn.

And speaking of never learning, AOC came charging into Vance's mentions, begging for attention and a fight:

Guess how this went.

And there's the million-dollar question from our favorite liberal.

Biden could have easily done the right thing by releasing them. Congress could have supported his efforts ... but they did not.

Hrm.

This works too.

Yeah, they were busy with other stuff like leaving our border wide open and raising our taxes.

Yay.

Yup, definitely seeing a pattern here.

We are stalking ... sorry ... watching Vance's timeline closely to see if he himself serves AOC a nice, refreshing glass of STFU juice ... we will update if (and when) he does.

