HOOBOY! You'll Never Guess Who 1 of the WSJ Reporters Behind the Trump/Epstein 'Scoop' Is Connected to

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on July 18, 2025
Meme

So ... the reporters behind the 'blockbuster' Trump/Epstein letter have some 'splainin' to do.

You guys already knew that, but it's way shadier than Trump claiming the letter is fake and suing them.

The reporters on the story and their connection are interesting.

Take a look at this:

We'll see how proud she is of them when Trump sues the entire Leftist rag into bankruptcy.

About one of those colleagues ... 

HOO boy.

There's more:

... experience listed in his bio). Main Justice was Glenn Simpson’s wife’s publication. Simpson founded Fusion GPS, which was paid by Hillary Clinton/the DNC (through Perkins Coie) to produce the Steele Dossier at the center of the Russian hoax against Trump. 

Both Glenn Simpson and his wife, Mary Jacoby, worked for the Wall Street Journal before launching their own enterprises. Trump is now suing the Wall Street Journal over the “blockbuster” letter story, arguing that it’s bogus and that they never showed it to him so he could comment.

Once again, a connection to Hillary Clinton.

These dumfuqs never learn.

And yes, there's still MORE:

We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

#StayTuned

