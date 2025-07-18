HOOBOY! You'll Never Guess Who 1 of the WSJ Reporters Behind the Trump/Epstein 'Scoop' Is Connected to

So ... the reporters behind the 'blockbuster' Trump/Epstein letter have some 'splainin' to do.

You guys already knew that, but it's way shadier than Trump claiming the letter is fake and suing them.

The reporters on the story and their connection are interesting.

Take a look at this:

I am so proud of my brave, brilliant colleagues @khadeeja_safdar and @joe_palazzolo, proud to live in a country where the founders put freedom of speech in the very first amendment, and proud to work at The Wall Street Journal.

https://t.co/eDlrvs4sKa via @WSJ — keachhagey (@keachhagey) July 18, 2025

We'll see how proud she is of them when Trump sues the entire Leftist rag into bankruptcy.

About one of those colleagues ...

#BREAKING SCOOP re:

TRUMP’S ALLEGED EPSTEIN BDAY LETTER: The Wall Street Journal reporter who broke the “blockbuster” story alleging a letter Trump wrote to Epstein for his 50th birthday included some tawdry elements previously worked for Main Justice (his only prior reporting… https://t.co/Osa4jYsvV0 pic.twitter.com/BukMUhegt6 — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) July 18, 2025

HOO boy.

There's more: ... experience listed in his bio). Main Justice was Glenn Simpson’s wife’s publication. Simpson founded Fusion GPS, which was paid by Hillary Clinton/the DNC (through Perkins Coie) to produce the Steele Dossier at the center of the Russian hoax against Trump. Both Glenn Simpson and his wife, Mary Jacoby, worked for the Wall Street Journal before launching their own enterprises. Trump is now suing the Wall Street Journal over the “blockbuster” letter story, arguing that it’s bogus and that they never showed it to him so he could comment.

Once again, a connection to Hillary Clinton.

These dumfuqs never learn.

And yes, there's still MORE:

Want to dive even deeper? Mary’s daddy is Jon E.M. Jacoby. He’s a longtime executive at Stephens Investments in Little Rock. Guess who their attorney was? HRC, Rose Law. It’s a small world. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) July 18, 2025

Well what do you know, another anti-Trump hit piece magically traces back to the Clinton-DNC-Fusion GPS slime trail. I mean, what are the odds? A "blockbuster scoop" about Epstein, pushed by a guy whose only other “journalism” experience was working for a glorified DNC laundromat… — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) July 18, 2025

We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

#StayTuned

