CBS Cancels 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and Dem Senator Adam Schiff...

HA! Lefty Author Claims Stephen Colbert Getting FIRED Should Scare Everyone but Ya' Know, It Does NOT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on July 18, 2025
ImgFlip

As Twitchy readers know, Stephen Colbert has been fired.

Let go.

He's finito.

Kaput!

Done-zo.

Guess CBS finally figured out he's an unwatchable asshat ... we're honestly shocked it took this long. After his skits on the COVID vaccine, you'd have thought he'd have been done way back then, but nope.

The Left is not handling the news well, at all. Apparently, this is some scary political move by evil Trump because you know, CBS is super Trump-friendly. Don't make that face, we're not the ones spreading that crap.

Case in point:

Scare us. Hrm. Let us think about that for a minute.

Yeah, nope.

Bingo.

Probably both.

Good point.

HOOBOY! You'll Never Guess Who 1 of the WSJ Reporters Behind the Trump/Epstein 'Scoop' Is Connected to
Sam J.
Agreed.

Same, bro.

Same.

