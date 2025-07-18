HA! Lefty Author Claims Stephen Colbert Getting FIRED Should Scare Everyone but Ya' Know, It Does NOT

As Twitchy readers know, Stephen Colbert has been fired.

Let go.

He's finito.

Kaput!

Done-zo.

Guess CBS finally figured out he's an unwatchable asshat ... we're honestly shocked it took this long. After his skits on the COVID vaccine, you'd have thought he'd have been done way back then, but nope.

The Left is not handling the news well, at all. Apparently, this is some scary political move by evil Trump because you know, CBS is super Trump-friendly. Don't make that face, we're not the ones spreading that crap.

Case in point:

This Colbert news should scare you. — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) July 18, 2025

Scare us. Hrm. Let us think about that for a minute.

Yeah, nope.

It’s headlines like these ^ that led to his cancelation. — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 18, 2025

Bingo.

Hard to be scared at something so hilarious — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 18, 2025

Are you under your bed or in the closet? — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) July 18, 2025

Probably both.

It should scare me that someone got fired but gets to stay in the job for ten more months? — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) July 18, 2025

Good point.

lol. Touch grass... after that seek counseling. Nearly the entire MSM and our edu system are of the left and there are thousands of left-wing podcasters. You'll get through this "difficult time." — Mike (@MadMadMadWorld_) July 18, 2025

You people have the oddest hero worship thing. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 18, 2025

Agreed.

I am scared. Scared of laughing so hard I might pass out. — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) July 18, 2025

Same, bro.

Same.

