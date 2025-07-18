SHOCKER: Yet ANOTHER Top Biden Official Pleads the Fifth in Probe About Joe's Mental Decline (Watch)

Remember when everyone around Joe Biden insisted he was sharp as a tack? That THEY had a hard time keeping up with HIM? Gosh, you'd think these same people would jump at the opportunity to testify on Joe's (and their) behalf.

Surely, they wouldn't have lied to the American people about something as important as the mental capabilities of their president.

Ok, so we're being totally factious because we know they lied their arses off.

Otherwise, why would so many of them keep pleading the Fifth?

Biden's doctor, Jill's Chief of Staff, and Biden's Deputy Chief of Staff have all now plead the fifth in the investigation into his cognitive declinepic.twitter.com/X8n9tsIciS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 18, 2025

The list of top officials trying to avoid telling the truth continues to grow.

🚨BREAKING: Yet ANOTHER top Biden official is pleading the 5th.



The latest? Former senior advisor to President Biden, Annie Tomasini. pic.twitter.com/Bef8SrGAL0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2025

Former senior adviser to Biden.

That's strange.

Ahem.

You'd think Biden's people would be eager to tell us how he was really sharp as a tack and debunk claims to the contrary but guess not. https://t.co/TGxyAyvtiI — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 18, 2025

Right? This is their opportunity to not only stand up for themselves, but for their former boss as well.

Did anyone really think these criminals would ever be held accountable for the "autopen?" — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) July 18, 2025

Like a bunch of rats fleeing a sinking ship.

We all knew Joe Biden had minimal brain function.

They all knew the same.

It was theater, and ... pic.twitter.com/zKyb9wHTRs — Retiring Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) July 18, 2025

Yup, we've already seen the man behind the curtain.

They might as well testify, you know?

