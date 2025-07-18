SHOCKER: Yet ANOTHER Top Biden Official Pleads the Fifth in Probe About Joe's Mental Decline (Watch)

Scott Jennings Dumps Ice Bucket of Truth About Trump’s MAGA Base’s Loyalty on...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on July 18, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Remember when everyone around Joe Biden insisted he was sharp as a tack? That THEY had a hard time keeping up with HIM? Gosh, you'd think these same people would jump at the opportunity to testify on Joe's (and their) behalf. 

Advertisement

Surely, they wouldn't have lied to the American people about something as important as the mental capabilities of their president.

Ok, so we're being totally factious because we know they lied their arses off.

Otherwise, why would so many of them keep pleading the Fifth?

The list of top officials trying to avoid telling the truth continues to grow.

Former senior adviser to Biden.

That's strange. 

Ahem.

Right? This is their opportunity to not only stand up for themselves, but for their former boss as well.

Like a bunch of rats fleeing a sinking ship.

Yup, we've already seen the man behind the curtain.

They might as well testify, you know?

============================================================

