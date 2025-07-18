Just. LOL. Washington Post Actually Debunked The WSJ Right Before They Dropped Their Trump/Epstein Scoop

Gosh, usually the leftist mainstream media works together when they try and smear President Trump.

The timing of the Washington Post's fact-check of the rumors and claims around Trump being connected to Epstein couldn't have been BETTER considering the garbage The Wall Street Journal put out soon after. Almost as if WaPo fact-checked WSJ.

Now, THAT'S entertaining.

As @ByronYork pointed out...



Moments before the Wall Street Journal ran with their silly letter last night, the Washington Post published an entire fact check on President Trump and Epstein in which they declared...



"No credible allegation has emerged to connect Trump to any of… pic.twitter.com/l2do2e4QKd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 18, 2025

Post continues:

... Epstein’s crimes. If the full file is ever released, we are confident that no connection would be found. Rest assured — if Trump were prominently mentioned, it would have been leaked by now."

Womp womp womp.

When WaPo is defending Trump against a hit piece in the WSJ, you know we're in the Upside Down. 😝 — Libra/Tarian (not "Libertarian" party) (@Libra_tarian) July 18, 2025

Translation: “We tried as hard as we possibly could to tie Trump to Epstein but couldn’t find anything, *sigh*” — Blackjack21 (@BigEAthens) July 18, 2025

Seriously, if the hacks at WaPo couldn't tie Trump to Epstein, nobody can.

It ain't gonna be pretty for our pals at The Wall Street Journal.

#Popcorn

