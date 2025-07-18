Just. LOL. Washington Post Actually Debunked The WSJ Right Before They Dropped Their Trump/Epstein Scoop

Scott Jennings Dumps Ice Bucket of Truth About Trump’s MAGA Base’s Loyalty on...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on July 18, 2025
Meme

Gosh, usually the leftist mainstream media works together when they try and smear President Trump.

The timing of the Washington Post's fact-check of the rumors and claims around Trump being connected to Epstein couldn't have been BETTER considering the garbage The Wall Street Journal put out soon after. Almost as if WaPo fact-checked WSJ.

Now, THAT'S entertaining.

Post continues:

... Epstein’s crimes. If the full file is ever released, we are confident that no connection would be found. Rest assured — if Trump were prominently mentioned, it would have been leaked by now."

Womp womp womp.

Seriously, if the hacks at WaPo couldn't tie Trump to Epstein, nobody can.

It ain't gonna be pretty for our pals at The Wall Street Journal.

#Popcorn

============================================================

============================================================

