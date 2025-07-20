SO Much Dragging! Pramila Jayapal Tries Using BATS**T Chart to Blame Trump for...
EVIL: Michael Caputo ANNIHILATES Ben Rhodes and Obama Team Over Russia Hoax with Heartbreaking Post (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on July 20, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

As we learn more about the Obama administration's attempts to disrupt and even end President Trump's first term, we are also seeing the increasing damage his actions have caused to those who were simply connected to Trump and their families.

Remember when Obama claimed his administration was scandal-free?

Always assume the opposite of what a Democrat politician says is true. 

Just sayin'. 

Michael Caputo, one of Trump's earliest advisers from way back when, shared this post after Gabbard released the Obama Russia Hoax bombshell on Friday:

Powerful.

And exactly what Rhodes and the entire Obama team deserve.

That only seems fair, you know?

Finally, Caputo posted a recording this morning from someone inspired by the Obama team ... please note, this is definitely NOT safe for work and very disturbing. But this is what they wanted, they wanted the crazies to come out of the woodwork to do their dirty work for them.

And it worked.

