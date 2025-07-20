EVIL: Michael Caputo ANNIHILATES Ben Rhodes and Obama Team Over Russia Hoax with Heartbreaking Post (Pic)

As we learn more about the Obama administration's attempts to disrupt and even end President Trump's first term, we are also seeing the increasing damage his actions have caused to those who were simply connected to Trump and their families.

Advertisement

Remember when Obama claimed his administration was scandal-free?

Always assume the opposite of what a Democrat politician says is true.

Just sayin'.

Michael Caputo, one of Trump's earliest advisers from way back when, shared this post after Gabbard released the Obama Russia Hoax bombshell on Friday:

.⁦@brhodes⁩ These are my 2 youngest daughters in a photo taken the day your Obama team met to start the Russia Hoax.



They survived, but they’ll never be the same. We lost everything.



So, take a photo of your daughters today. You’ll thank me for the memories in 8.5 years. pic.twitter.com/MIl96kfV6h — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) July 19, 2025

Powerful.

And exactly what Rhodes and the entire Obama team deserve.

The Obama team is pure evil. Rhodes needs to be arrested. You can never get back that time with your family, but I hope as years go on that you can build good memories to counter what happened. — Katica 🇺🇸 (@GOPPollAnalyst) July 19, 2025

Beautiful innocent kids.



They didn’t deserve what was inflicted on your family.



I hope you all get justice, full vindication and full reparations for actual and opportunity losses. — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) July 19, 2025

Ben is a multimillionaire now, even though he’s only ever worked in politics and government. His books were meh.



Odd, don’t you think? We should look into the true sources of Ben’s wealth. Let the world know. @EagleEdMartin — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) July 19, 2025

That only seems fair, you know?

Finally, Caputo posted a recording this morning from someone inspired by the Obama team ... please note, this is definitely NOT safe for work and very disturbing. But this is what they wanted, they wanted the crazies to come out of the woodwork to do their dirty work for them.

. @brhodes Be certain to guard your girls from your cellphone. My middle daughter was the first to hear this voicemail in 2020 - after I was diagnosed with head and neck cancer. Your people are mentally ill. But you already knew that - your plan was to inspire the nuts to attack. — Michael R. Caputo (@ @MichaelRCaputo ) Jul 19, 2025

And it worked.

============================================================

Related:

SO Much Dragging! Pramila Jayapal Tries Using BATS**T Chart to Blame Trump for Measles Outbreak and ROFL

'It's a LOT Worse': Svetlana Lokhova Shares Now-Declassified Susan Rice Email About 'Hiding' Russia Hoax

Brit Hume Just Has 2 Words for Scott MacFarlane Who Claimed Trump Assassination Attempt Gave -HIM- PTSD

Just. LOL. Washington Post Actually Debunked The WSJ Right Before They Dropped Their Trump/Epstein Scoop

SHOCKER: Yet ANOTHER Top Biden Official Pleads the Fifth in Probe About Joe's Mental Decline (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.