Doofy Leftist's Argument for WHY WNBA Players Should Be 'Paid What They're Worth' BACKFIRES Spectacularly

You know the face you make when you're walking your dog in the middle of July and it's 100 degrees and you spot an annoying neighbor with their equally annoying dog from down the same street making a beeline for you so she can babble on endlessly about something you don't care even a little bit about? Too specific? Well, we made that EXACT face when we came across this post from a person we'd never heard of commenting on how WNBA players should be paid more.

Or rather, what 'they're worth.'

It's business sense like this that makes us just shake our heads and weep for the future.

Profit margins don't matter? REALLY, BRO?

Yeah, we got nothin'.

If you’re an employee the employer’s profit margin isn’t your problem or responsibility. They need to pay you what you are worth or they can’t have said employee. Only in the US are ppl expected to have some bizarre allegiance to a company with no reciprocation. It’s a work cult. https://t.co/g3j0hBJhur — Ron Placone (@RonPlacone) July 20, 2025

Work cult?

That's adorbs. X smelled the nonsense from a mile away and piled on with replies that dismantled his argument like a Jenga tower built on sand. Turns out, when your 'company' is bleeding red ink and subsidized to stay afloat, demanding more pay isn't empowerment—it's entitlement on steroids.

Why don't they leave the WNBA and go somewhere where they're paid what they're worth? — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 20, 2025

We see what that smart chimp did there.

Heh.

Why doesn't the WNBA just triple the price of a ticket and pay the broads 3 times their current salary? That seems like a simple solution 🙁 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) July 20, 2025

Good question.

The WNBA can’t afford what they think they’re worth. The WNBA should just close down. — Brick (@Brick_House04) July 20, 2025

You are owed nothing. Get out if you don’t like it. Hope that helps. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) July 20, 2025

What she said.

If you are the means of production and cannot produce then you should be thrown in a dumpster.



The WNBA is the welfare baby of the NBA and the players earn at most -$26,000 per year — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) July 20, 2025

It's basic math, bro.

In point of fact: they’re not employees.

They’re contractors, in the entertainment business.

And it isn’t going well. — ChairmanOohMowMow (@ooh_mow) July 20, 2025

Bingo.

Most of the players are worth less than they make — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) July 20, 2025

Ron's post, meant to rally the troops for "fair pay," instead spotlighted why free-market skeptics always trip over basic economics: You can't demand 'what you're worth' if your product doesn't sell.

Duh.

Congratulations. This is the dumbest thing I've read so far this month! pic.twitter.com/vHesgKgv3m — Pam D (@soirchick) July 20, 2025

Same, girl.

Same.

