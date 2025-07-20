Doofy Leftist's Argument for WHY WNBA Players Should Be 'Paid What They're Worth' BACKFIRES Spectacularly

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on July 20, 2025
meme

You know the face you make when you're walking your dog in the middle of July and it's 100 degrees and you spot an annoying neighbor with their equally annoying dog from down the same street making a beeline for you so she can babble on endlessly about something you don't care even a little bit about? Too specific? Well, we made that EXACT face when we came across this post from a person we'd never heard of commenting on how WNBA players should be paid more.

Or rather, what 'they're worth.'

It's business sense like this that makes us just shake our heads and weep for the future.

Profit margins don't matter? REALLY, BRO?

Yeah, we got nothin'.

Work cult?

That's adorbs. X smelled the nonsense from a mile away and piled on with replies that dismantled his argument like a Jenga tower built on sand. Turns out, when your 'company' is bleeding red ink and subsidized to stay afloat, demanding more pay isn't empowerment—it's entitlement on steroids.

We see what that smart chimp did there.

Heh.

Good question.

What she said.

It's basic math, bro.

Bingo.

Ron's post, meant to rally the troops for "fair pay," instead spotlighted why free-market skeptics always trip over basic economics: You can't demand 'what you're worth' if your product doesn't sell. 

Duh.

Same, girl.

Same.

