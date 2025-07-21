Slam-DUNK Evidence: Even WaPo Pulitzer Prize Winning Journo Calls New Russiagate Doc Dump...
Buckle UP! Tulsi Gabbard Releasing All the Tea from AVALANCHE of Whistleblowers Disgusted by Russia Hoax

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:26 AM on July 21, 2025
Meme

Tulsi Gabbard has just lit the fuse on what could be the biggest Deep State takedown since Watergate. Yes, yes, yes, we know - we have yet to see anyone held accountable for anything they did during Trump's first term. However, with players like Tulsi and Kash Patel, we may finally see some consequences for individuals like Barack Obama and John Brennan.

We can feel you making that, 'I'll believe when I see it' face, and we hardly blame you.

But if this is true, if Tulsi does have whistleblowers coming out of the woodwork to spill their tea, maybe this time it will be real.

What makes these whistleblowers most dangerous to scumbags like Obama and Brennan is that it sounds like they actually worked on the fraudulent case and are now so disgusted by it that they are ready to give people up. Oh sure, they're likely just trying to save their own backsides but whatever it takes.

This. ^

You feel that? That's the sound of accountability knocking, and it's about damn time. Obama and Brennan thought they could play God with our democracy, weaponizing the intel community against a duly elected president. But with Gabbard unleashing this 'avalanche' of whistleblowers, the walls are closing in. 

But on the people trying to destroy our president, not Trump.

Let's GOOOO.

