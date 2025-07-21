Buckle UP! Tulsi Gabbard Releasing All the Tea from AVALANCHE of Whistleblowers Disgusted by Russia Hoax

Tulsi Gabbard has just lit the fuse on what could be the biggest Deep State takedown since Watergate. Yes, yes, yes, we know - we have yet to see anyone held accountable for anything they did during Trump's first term. However, with players like Tulsi and Kash Patel, we may finally see some consequences for individuals like Barack Obama and John Brennan.

Advertisement

We can feel you making that, 'I'll believe when I see it' face, and we hardly blame you.

But if this is true, if Tulsi does have whistleblowers coming out of the woodwork to spill their tea, maybe this time it will be real.

BREAKING: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said, "We have whistleblowers coming out of the woodwork" -- inclg intelligence analysts who worked on Obama and Brennan's fraudulent ICA and are "disgusted" by what happened -- and their affidavits will be provided to DOJ — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 20, 2025

What makes these whistleblowers most dangerous to scumbags like Obama and Brennan is that it sounds like they actually worked on the fraudulent case and are now so disgusted by it that they are ready to give people up. Oh sure, they're likely just trying to save their own backsides but whatever it takes.

This is NOT going away! John Brennan is going to prison. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 20, 2025

This. ^

You feel that? That's the sound of accountability knocking, and it's about damn time. Obama and Brennan thought they could play God with our democracy, weaponizing the intel community against a duly elected president. But with Gabbard unleashing this 'avalanche' of whistleblowers, the walls are closing in.

But on the people trying to destroy our president, not Trump.

Let's GOOOO.

============================================================

Related:

Just WOW: Newly Declassified Doc Shows Ben Rhodes Was the Biggest SNAKE on Team Obama Pushing Russia Hoax

Trump Unleashes HELL on 'Thief' Adam Schiff with BOMBSHELL Affidavit Evidence: 'He Should Be PROSECUTED'

Doofy Leftist's Argument for WHY WNBA Players Should Be 'Paid What They're Worth' BACKFIRES Spectacularly=

GLORIOUS: Dems CRY Over the Monster THEY Created Destroying Them in Minneapolis Mayoral Race and TEE-HEE

'It's a LOT Worse': Svetlana Lokhova Shares Now-Declassified Susan Rice Email About 'Hiding' Russia Hoax

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership