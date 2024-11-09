Bill Maher Tells Loser Democrats 'LOOK in the Mirror!' Let's See If They Listen

James Carville Traces Kamala Harris' Massive Election Defeat Back to 'The View'
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 AM on November 09, 2024
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Right up until the election, comedian and political commentator Bill Maher believed two things: 1) the woke insanity of the Left was damaging their party and 2) Kamala Harris would win the election.

He was right on one of those counts.

He's been right about a few other things in recent years, including being a vocal critic of the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel insanity that's pervasive on the Left.

The question is, will Lefties listen to one of their own? They sure seem determined to point the finger for last week's election shellacking at everyone and anyone other than themselves.

Maher tells them what's obvious to the rest of us: look in the mirror:

More from The New York Post:

Bill Maher slammed the Democratic party as “losers” and urged them to “look in the mirror” following Kamala Harris’ presidential election loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

Maher, who once predicted that Harris would win the election, revealed that he “did not vote for the winner,” but accepted the election results — unlike his late-night counterparts earlier in the week.

“We had an election,” Maher said during his “Real Time” monologue on HBO Friday night. “I did not vote for the winner, we’ll see what the winners do now. They won, now they have reality they have to deal with. We’ll see what they do.”

Yes, we will see.

If Democrats want to win a national election going forward, however, they'd do well to heed this advice.

James Carville Traces Kamala Harris' Massive Election Defeat Back to 'The View'
Doug P.
You can also watch some of Maher's comments here (as always, language and NSFW content warning, so you might want to listen to this one with earbuds):

Scathing and funny is what Maher does best.

Odds are he'll be more rational about Trump than some of his counterparts.

Jimmy Kimmel did cry. Stephen Colbert came close.

They sure could. If they paid attention.

Bingo.

Absolutely brutal.

Very few people want to turn on TV at 11:30 pm and get a lecture about Donald Trump. They want jokes and to escape politics for a few minutes before they go to bed.

Maher gets this.

And that's precisely it. All the Democrats have to do is not be insane, and they can't do it.

Tags: BILL MAHER COMEDY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

