Bill Maher Tells Loser Democrats 'LOOK in the Mirror!' Let's See If They Listen

Right up until the election, comedian and political commentator Bill Maher believed two things: 1) the woke insanity of the Left was damaging their party and 2) Kamala Harris would win the election.

He was right on one of those counts.

He's been right about a few other things in recent years, including being a vocal critic of the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel insanity that's pervasive on the Left.

The question is, will Lefties listen to one of their own? They sure seem determined to point the finger for last week's election shellacking at everyone and anyone other than themselves.

Maher tells them what's obvious to the rest of us: look in the mirror:

More from The New York Post:

Bill Maher slammed the Democratic party as “losers” and urged them to “look in the mirror” following Kamala Harris’ presidential election loss to President-elect Donald Trump. Maher, who once predicted that Harris would win the election, revealed that he “did not vote for the winner,” but accepted the election results — unlike his late-night counterparts earlier in the week. “We had an election,” Maher said during his “Real Time” monologue on HBO Friday night. “I did not vote for the winner, we’ll see what the winners do now. They won, now they have reality they have to deal with. We’ll see what they do.”

Yes, we will see.

If Democrats want to win a national election going forward, however, they'd do well to heed this advice.

You can also watch some of Maher's comments here (as always, language and NSFW content warning, so you might want to listen to this one with earbuds):

Scathing and funny is what Maher does best.

You tried to warn them, Bill. Will they listen now?



Also, please give Trump a chance and he may prove you wrong. — Russell (@RussellM__) November 9, 2024

Odds are he'll be more rational about Trump than some of his counterparts.

On point Bill. Every other comedian cried this week. Thanks for keeping it Real and not abandoning the comedy along the way — Mendacium Maximus (Disinformation Enforcement) (@MoTEnforcement) November 9, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel did cry. Stephen Colbert came close.

What? No crying on camera? Actual jokes? A call for self-reflection? Did I just go back to the 1990s?



Today's late night network "comedy" could learn a lot from Bill Maher. — Dr. N.R. Luke 🌐 (@_LukeCSkywalker) November 9, 2024

They sure could. If they paid attention.

The thing about Maher is he's a comedian first. He looks at the election, even if he hates the result, and says "How can I use this?"



He doesn't come out and cry he doesn't come out and yell or scold or anything else. This is what CBS and NBC and ABC should be considering, https://t.co/Uw9nnNzCuB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 9, 2024

Bingo.

Absolutely brutal.

I may not always agree with @billmaher, and that’s fine, but, he always says it as he sees it, and isn’t afraid to call out or make fun of either side. And, unlike other “late night hosts,” he’s consistently funny. This is a great example. https://t.co/0FuCuLY4Ax — Tory LaPrath 🇺🇸⛩🏴‍☠️ (@ToryLaPrath) November 9, 2024

Very few people want to turn on TV at 11:30 pm and get a lecture about Donald Trump. They want jokes and to escape politics for a few minutes before they go to bed.

Maher gets this.

Bill Maher reacts to Trump's win:



"This country has had enough of the anti-common sense woke bulls**t." https://t.co/qGCGa0pYKH — Tayyy (@tayjoness) November 9, 2024

And that's precisely it. All the Democrats have to do is not be insane, and they can't do it.