'Intellectual Incest': Bill Maher Tells Democrats to Get With the Program or Keep Losing (WATCH)

Bill Maher has been one of the few voices of reason and sanity on the Left following their trouncing in the election nearly two weeks ago. Guys like John Oliver seem to be the norm -- doubling down on the woke ideologies that handed Kamala Harris a resounding loss to Donald Trump -- and Maher is the outlier here.

Watch what he had to say on his latest 'New Rule' segment (NSFW language warning, we recommending listening with earbuds):

It's amazing how an election loss, even as big as this one, still doesn't put a dent in the thinking that lost it. pic.twitter.com/6yjqldcDhQ — Bill Maher (@billmaher) November 16, 2024

He's correct.

Many have decided to double down or blame minorities for the loss (Joy Reid). — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 16, 2024

Surely a winning strategy.

Not.

Because she's only down by 2.7 million votes...the same Trump lost to Hillary yet won. Over 48% of those who voted, selected her. The reason she lost? Racism and misogyny. America isn't ready for a Black woman to be President, unfortunately — Democrat Rick (@DemocratRick12) November 16, 2024

See why the message won't sink in?

Maher explicitly points to the fact Barack Obama won twice and the fact Hillary Clinton got a larger share of the popular vote as evidence voters are not racist and sexist.

But Rick here didn't listen.

Bill Maher is the only classic liberal left standing. I don't know how they haven't cancelled him yet. I give him major credit for speaking truth. Sadly the extreme left's exclusionary cult won't budge an inch from this video. — 𝕘 𝕥 𝕨 𝕪 (@Gtwy) November 16, 2024

Maher, like J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk, has enough clout and wealth to tell his critics to go pound sand.

maybe he's not an actual crazy person, Bill



just like maybe Trump voters aren't themselves stupid (necessarily), nor do they vote for Trump for bad reasons



"don't keep digging," right? — Cecil Charles (@thececilcharles) November 16, 2024

Put the shovel down.

YUP.

"The Democrats are like a royal family which, due to too much incest, produces kids who are retarded".



Perfect from @billmaher. https://t.co/aOvo3QFAPV — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) November 16, 2024

Brutally honest.

"Democrats need to stop the fringe think!"



"Because late at night I cry about the ocean and muh democracy!" https://t.co/Tdpu0puRQm — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 16, 2024

Maher isn't perfect, and those two issues were not major concerns of the majority of voters.

Maher’s complaint is essentially what I’ve been saying: They didn’t learn anything.



Quite extraordinary. https://t.co/xaYgh2MYPx — John Carney (@carney) November 16, 2024

And they will continue to not learn anything.

As someone who is an independent who voted red Bill couldn't have explained it any better on the reason why i did... https://t.co/pGTPlsV2zs — willillist (@willillist) November 16, 2024

Why aren't Democrats talking to voters like this?

Because they don't want to.

I changed my voter registration from Democrat to Independent this week. Maybe when the party takes off their "Queers for Palestine" T-shirts and pulls their collective heads out of their asses. I might change my mind. Maybe. https://t.co/Mn94FAU4YE — Will Kinney (@WKCosmo) November 16, 2024

We wouldn't hold our breath, though.