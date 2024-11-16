Brian Stelter's Thread About Restoring Trust in News Media Could Have Been a...
'Intellectual Incest': Bill Maher Tells Democrats to Get With the Program or Keep Losing (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 16, 2024
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher has been one of the few voices of reason and sanity on the Left following their trouncing in the election nearly two weeks ago. Guys like John Oliver seem to be the norm -- doubling down on the woke ideologies that handed Kamala Harris a resounding loss to Donald Trump -- and Maher is the outlier here.

Watch what he had to say on his latest 'New Rule' segment (NSFW language warning, we recommending listening with earbuds):

He's correct.

Surely a winning strategy.

Not.

See why the message won't sink in?

Maher explicitly points to the fact Barack Obama won twice and the fact Hillary Clinton got a larger share of the popular vote as evidence voters are not racist and sexist.

But Rick here didn't listen.

Maher, like J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk, has enough clout and wealth to tell his critics to go pound sand.

Put the shovel down.

YUP.

Brutally honest.

Maher isn't perfect, and those two issues were not major concerns of the majority of voters.

And they will continue to not learn anything.

Why aren't Democrats talking to voters like this?

Because they don't want to.

We wouldn't hold our breath, though.

