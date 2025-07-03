Latest Economic Numbers Put the Final Nail in the Coffin of the Dems' 'Trump Crash' BS

Shortly after Donald Trump took office and for the following several weeks as his agenda was put into place, the Democrat narrative was "Trump slump" and "Trump crash."

Elizabeth Warren even said Trump's tariffs would lead to massive job losses, evictions, 401Ks disappearing, dogs and cats living together -- mass hysteria!

One month ago. Elizabeth Warren explains what Trump's tariffs are going to do to the economy. 🤣



Market crash. People losing their homes, jobs, and savings. Evictions from apartments.



You are so helpful Liz! 🤪pic.twitter.com/rS2M2b10Zh — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 12, 2025

Those are the same Democrats who are now saying the "Big Beautiful Bill" will kill thousands of people and cause countless others to lose their heath care (a lot of those Dems are the ones who supported the "if you like your plan you can keep it" mess called Obamacare).

Meanwhile, reality as usual tells a different story. The jobs data released this morning again torpedoes the Democrats' "Trump crash" narrative:

JUST IN: Hiring surged in June as businesses navigated uncertainty surrounding President Trump's tariffs, federal government data on Thursday showed.



The reading exceeded economists' expectations. https://t.co/mmQsqQHSID — ABC News (@ABC) July 3, 2025

For the FOURTH month in a row, jobs numbers have beat market expectations with nearly 150,000 good jobs created in June. American-born workers have accounted for ALL of the job gains since President Trump took office and wages continue to rise. The economy is BOOMING again and it… pic.twitter.com/gesG2sonBk — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 3, 2025

Maybe the best part is that CNN was forced to report that the Dems' economic doomsday predictions haven't come to fruition:

CNN’s Berman pained to tell his audience: Predictions of job losses, inflation due to tariff policy have been wrong:



“That doom just hasn’t happened yet." pic.twitter.com/tmyXFRRmY2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2025

🚨CNN: “We were expecting a slowdown. We did NOT get that!”



These numbers are what we got WITHOUT passing the One Big Beautiful Bill.



It will only get better. pic.twitter.com/Zu2TRN6Igd https://t.co/TQY59xM6RS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 3, 2025

"That doom just hasn't happened yet," not that the Dems and lib media aren't still hoping it does.

Strong economy, record jobs—proof American businesses can handle challenges and still win. This is what smart leadership looks like. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) July 3, 2025

All the Democrats have now is "people will die."

Translation: The “experts” legacy news media quoted were wrong and biased from the get go. https://t.co/9BEL0ofTYA — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) July 3, 2025

Since when have "the experts" ever tried to lead us astray? Wait, never mind.