The 'Gender-Affirming Care' Bubble Has Burst

Latest Economic Numbers Put the Final Nail in the Coffin of the Dems' 'Trump Crash' BS

Doug P. | 10:40 AM on July 03, 2025
Twitter

Shortly after Donald Trump took office and for the following several weeks as his agenda was put into place, the Democrat narrative was "Trump slump" and "Trump crash." 

Elizabeth Warren even said Trump's tariffs would lead to massive job losses, evictions, 401Ks disappearing, dogs and cats living together -- mass hysteria!

Those are the same Democrats who are now saying the "Big Beautiful Bill" will kill thousands of people and cause countless others to lose their heath care (a lot of those Dems are the ones who supported the "if you like your plan you can keep it" mess called Obamacare). 

Meanwhile, reality as usual tells a different story. The jobs data released this morning again torpedoes the Democrats' "Trump crash" narrative: 

Maybe the best part is that CNN was forced to report that the Dems' economic doomsday predictions haven't come to fruition: 

"That doom just hasn't happened yet," not that the Dems and lib media aren't still hoping it does. 

All the Democrats have now is "people will die." 

Since when have "the experts" ever tried to lead us astray? Wait, never mind. 

