We’re All Dying, AGAIN: Dem Jason Crow Says His Constituents May Not Survive If Republicans Pass BBB

Democrats are majorly freaking out that Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill could soon pass. Of course, that means they are rushing to the legacy media to proclaim that if it passes, everyone is going to die. The Democrat Party is so predictable. Democrat Jason Crow is no different.
Check him out. (WATCH)
Dem Rep Crow says his constituents’ lives hang in the balance if the OBBB passes:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2025
"There are literally people that I represent who don't know if they're going to survive."
Good lord. The theatrics here are next-level. pic.twitter.com/6d5NA5PaRY
Store's open. pic.twitter.com/lhfGGrH74w— The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) July 3, 2025
That’s the Democrat Party’s favorite place to shop!
Democrats love emotional blackmail, and they always deliver. Commenters are all on the mailing list.
"Literally everyone is literally going to die and I mean that literally"— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2025
- Rep Jason Crow
July 3, 2025
Yep. Doesn’t matter what the actual issue is. Always the same response.— Brian Boyd (@bboydtrainwreck) July 3, 2025
Weak-talk is a losing position. People respond to positive strength and resolve.— TPhilip631 🇺🇸🗽⚖️∀ (@tphilip631) July 3, 2025
They'll (luckily) never get this distinction.
Watching this hysteria separates those that knew the CNN Covid counter was a farce and those that were stuck in the matrix.— Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) July 3, 2025
Many still are stuck but MANY ARE FREE
Man the matrix is working HARD today— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2025
Hopefully, more Americans will take the red pill and permanently unplug from the legacy media.
Posters recall that this isn’t the first time Democrats have promised widespread death and destruction for not getting their way. Posters are still alive to talk about it.
The derangement of the left is real. How many times are people going to fall for the fear mongering of the left?— Chad Strand (@ChadStrand6) July 3, 2025
Everybody is already supposed to be dead from net neutrality ending and global warming— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2025
Exactly! Their fear mongering on the sheep has no end.— Chad Strand (@ChadStrand6) July 3, 2025
Fear is all the Democrats have, and it’s all they will keep serving up. We’ll somehow survive and be here the next year, and the next, and the next, and the next to see the Dems reheat this tired dish of promised death for the umpteenth time.
