We’re All Dying, AGAIN: Dem Jason Crow Says His Constituents May Not Survive If Republicans Pass BBB

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:05 PM on July 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Democrats are majorly freaking out that Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill could soon pass. Of course, that means they are rushing to the legacy media to proclaim that if it passes, everyone is going to die. The Democrat Party is so predictable. Democrat Jason Crow is no different.

Check him out. (WATCH)

That’s the Democrat Party’s favorite place to shop!

Democrats love emotional blackmail, and they always deliver. Commenters are all on the mailing list.

Hopefully, more Americans will take the red pill and permanently unplug from the legacy media.

Posters recall that this isn’t the first time Democrats have promised widespread death and destruction for not getting their way. Posters are still alive to talk about it.

Fear is all the Democrats have, and it’s all they will keep serving up. We’ll somehow survive and be here the next year, and the next, and the next, and the next to see the Dems reheat this tired dish of promised death for the umpteenth time.

