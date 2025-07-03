When You Look at the KICK-BUTT June Jobs Report Using THESE Specific Numbers...
The Optic Dems Want for Hakeem Jeffries Speech Delaying BBB Vote vs. What the House Chamber Looks Like

Doug P. | 11:49 AM on July 03, 2025
Twitchy

As we told you earlier, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries decided that the best approach to stalling a vote on the "Big Beautiful Bill" would be to deliver a marathon speech from the floor. However, Jeffries' constant doomsday warnings weren't even enough to keep members of his own party awake. The Dems had to swap out the sleepy Reps and bring in more awake ones from the Left field bullpen. 

This is the view the Democrats are sharing of Jeffries' speech (which has already backfired according to JD Vance): 

Proponents of abortion on demand lecturing about "moral moments" is always disgusting. 

Meanwhile, in reality, there are probably barely more than a couple dozen people in the entire chamber. Almost everybody is behind Jeffries, meaning he's speaking to a mostly empty room: 

There's some Biden White House-level fakery going on in the House for Jeffries' marathon speech. But at the end of the day Speaker Johnson says that the Republicans have the votes to pass the BBB.

Everything the Dems do is fake and staged. 

