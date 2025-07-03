The Optic Dems Want for Hakeem Jeffries Speech Delaying BBB Vote vs. What the House Chamber Looks Like

As we told you earlier, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries decided that the best approach to stalling a vote on the "Big Beautiful Bill" would be to deliver a marathon speech from the floor. However, Jeffries' constant doomsday warnings weren't even enough to keep members of his own party awake. The Dems had to swap out the sleepy Reps and bring in more awake ones from the Left field bullpen.

This is the view the Democrats are sharing of Jeffries' speech (which has already backfired according to JD Vance):

Leader Jeffries is in HOUR SEVEN of holding the House Floor to block a vote on Trump’s Big Ugly Bill. Proud to cheer him on in the front row! We’re not giving up without a fight! pic.twitter.com/XrMffbe7QN — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) July 3, 2025

This is a moral moment. pic.twitter.com/TvCDK0qtEZ — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 3, 2025

Proponents of abortion on demand lecturing about "moral moments" is always disgusting.

Meanwhile, in reality, there are probably barely more than a couple dozen people in the entire chamber. Almost everybody is behind Jeffries, meaning he's speaking to a mostly empty room:

🚨 LMAO! Hakeem Jeffries is speaking to an almost COMPLETELY empty chamber



They just strategically placed a few Democrats behind him to look like he’s got support.



Not even DEMOCRATS want to listen to Dollar Store Obama 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JnRlT3wHDd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2025

There's some Biden White House-level fakery going on in the House for Jeffries' marathon speech. But at the end of the day Speaker Johnson says that the Republicans have the votes to pass the BBB.

That is funny AF, they are all huddled in back of him for the camera 😂 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) July 3, 2025

Is anything that Democrats do, seriously, anything, not a fabricated stunt? https://t.co/hVWxB8qK2f — Dr. Steve Turley (@DrTurleyTalks) July 3, 2025

Everything the Dems do is fake and staged.