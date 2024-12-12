Gladiator Rock Tour! Featuring Heavy Metal Artists: Toto, Christopher Cross and Men at...
PolitiFact Disputes Donald Trump's Claim of the Most Secure Border We've Ever Had
VIP
UCLA Student Who Voted for Trump Kicked Out of Class for Being a...
Wall Haul: Biden Moving Border Materials to Be Auctioned for Pennies on the...
NYT Says to Prepare for Guacamole to Become a Luxury Item
ABC News Reporter Says IG Report Refutes the 'Fedsurrection' Narrative From the 'Far...
John Kirby Says Government Has Not Been Able to Corroborate Any 'Reported' Drone...
Crystal Mangum Confesses She Made Up Rape Allegations Against Duke Lacrosse Players in...
Whoopi Goldberg Says RFK Jr. Is Setting People Up for Fat Shaming
FEMA Director Rails Against NC Citizen Journalists Blaming Them for ‘Weaponized Disinforma...
Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Man...
DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People...
VIP
How Many More People Have to Die Because of Democratic Speech
CRT Harms Kids: Green Bay, WI Mom Threatens School District With Suit Over...

Blaze News: Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt Should Not Have Been Employed on January 6

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on December 12, 2024
Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office via AP

Democrats, including President Joe Biden, like to refer to the "deadly" insurrection on January 6, 2021, claiming that multiple police officers were killed that day. Actually, one person did die during the riot at the Capitol Building, and that was Ashley Babbitt, who was shot by a police officer whose identity was kept under wraps until he did an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt in August. Lieutenant Mike Byrd told Holt that he "saved countless lives" with his actions. 

Advertisement

As Twitchy recently reported, shooting and killing Babbitt turned out to be very lucrative for Byrd, who was reported to have received a $36,000 retention bonus, ten times the $3,000 offered other officers.

In an exclusive report, Blaze News' Steve Baker and Joseph M. Hanneman reveal that Byrd should have lost his job before January 6.

They write

The U.S. Capitol Police lieutenant who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was recommended for termination in 2001 for abandoning his post in the Speaker’s Office for a card game in a nearby cloakroom, then lying about it to Internal Affairs Division investigators, Blaze News has learned.

A source with detailed knowledge of the Internal Affairs Division case told Blaze News that Byrd was charged with abandoning his post, eating and drinking at his post, and lying to investigators — a terminable offense. It is one of three Byrd disciplinary cases for which records could not be found when a House oversight subcommittee requested them in early 2024, the source said.

The 2001 investigation of Michael L. Byrd, 56, was the first known disciplinary case brought against the lieutenant who crept from his blind near the doors to the Speaker’s Lobby on Jan. 6, 2021, and shot Babbitt to death. The 2001 incident is the fourth such disciplinary case disclosed since Nov. 20.

Recommended

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Roll Call had reported in 2019 that Byrd had left his Glock 22 in a bathroom in the Capitol Visitor Center after the House had adjourned for the day.

Good question.

***

Tags: SHOOTING JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Crystal Mangum Confesses She Made Up Rape Allegations Against Duke Lacrosse Players in 2006
Warren Squire
FEMA Director Rails Against NC Citizen Journalists Blaming Them for ‘Weaponized Disinformation’
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Many, Darn it!
Warren Squire
PolitiFact Disputes Donald Trump's Claim of the Most Secure Border We've Ever Had
Brett T.
Wall Haul: Biden Moving Border Materials to Be Auctioned for Pennies on the Taxpayers’ Dollar
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas Grateful Calvin
Advertisement