Prices at Zohran Mamdani’s City-Run Grocery Stores Will Be 30 Percent Below Retail

Still no free buses, though?

Nepo-baby socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been talking about city-owned and run grocery stores for quite a while now. Mamdani gave his 100-day address in April and announced that the first of five planned city-owned and operated grocery stores will be up and running in East Harlem next year, on city-owned land, at a cost of merely $30 million. The following day, we learned that the first store wouldn't be up and running until 2029.

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The stores are to be nonprofit, and the man who's never run a business now promises that prices at the city-run grocery stores will be 30 percent below retail. We're not sure how that's going to work, with commercial grocery stores running on a profit margin of about 3 percent. Not to mention that everyone working there will likely be making more than the city's minimum wage of $17 an hour.

Mayor Mamdani just announced that he will be opening 5 city-run, tax-funded grocery stores:



"Prices set at 30% below retail prices" pic.twitter.com/lBk5MQhZRL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 27, 2026

The New York Post reports that the city grocery stores “might not have all the items” you’d find in a typical supermarket, like hot foods.

Mamdani officials admit city-owned grocery stores will lack key components like butchers, hot food - as criticts rail plan is 'destined for failure' https://t.co/fFPSy1P7E6 pic.twitter.com/na2vEH1lwG — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2026

Devoted Democrats Deliver follower Harry Sisson had this to pitch in:

Rest assured, there is someone making $60,000 a year who is furious about this. https://t.co/m9P5XcFo0a — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 27, 2026

It’s because their taxes are subsidizing the 30% discounts (and everything else) at the city owned grocery stores — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 27, 2026

Driving out real estate investors and grocery store owners. This is going to be wild to watch. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 27, 2026

City-run grocery stores at 30% off. Taxpayers fund it. Private stores die. Same socialist playbook. Same empty shelves.



Follow me for more ugly truths. — The Ugly Patriot (@the_uglypatriot) July 27, 2026

Soon in your friendly socialist New York City grocery store:



Those people who voted for this deserve everything that’s coming for them.

And to those who didn’t … why didn’t you prevent the lunatics from destroying your once beautiful city? pic.twitter.com/zvUMc7VU8L — Dirk Steffen (@teknopunk_com) July 27, 2026

They are still buying the goods at full price and reselling them to New Yorkers. The 30% discount is just subsidized by the government. The people there are still paying for it through taxes. — Overton Man (@Overton_Man) July 27, 2026

Tax-funded just means it’s an illusion of reduced prices. New Yorkers are still paying for these groceries with their tax dollars, they just don’t realize it. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) July 27, 2026

This will end poorly. — Ashton Forbes (@AshtonForbes) July 27, 2026

😂 Nothing says “fixing the cost of living” like forcing taxpayers to subsidize a 30% discount so the city can pretend it’s better at running a grocery store than actual grocery stores. — Julianne Boise 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@julesboise) July 27, 2026

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He’s about to force locally run grocers out of business. The bait & switch is about to happen. — SaltDisney (@SaltDisney2) July 27, 2026

I hope he succeeds. Private grocery stores will leave, 5 stores can't supply NYC, people will go hungry or escape NYC for basics. Communism in a nutshell for all to see. — Wentyn Sayne™ (@DavidMay00) July 27, 2026

Someone get this guy a middle school economics book. — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) July 27, 2026

We notice that he had to hold this press conference in a real grocery store, since his won't be open until 2029. The city's budgeted $70 million to get all five stores up and running, and the first one alone is slated to cost $30 million.

Whatever they lose in profit, they'll make up in volume, for sure.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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