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Prices at Zohran Mamdani’s City-Run Grocery Stores Will Be 30 Percent Below Retail

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on July 27, 2026
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Still no free buses, though?

Nepo-baby socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been talking about city-owned and run grocery stores for quite a while now. Mamdani gave his 100-day address in April and announced that the first of five planned city-owned and operated grocery stores will be up and running in East Harlem next year, on city-owned land, at a cost of merely $30 million. The following day, we learned that the first store wouldn't be up and running until 2029.

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The stores are to be nonprofit, and the man who's never run a business now promises that prices at the city-run grocery stores will be 30 percent below retail. We're not sure how that's going to work, with commercial grocery stores running on a profit margin of about 3 percent. Not to mention that everyone working there will likely be making more than the city's minimum wage of $17 an hour.

The New York Post reports that the city grocery stores “might not have all the items” you’d find in a typical supermarket, like hot foods.

Devoted Democrats Deliver follower Harry Sisson had this to pitch in:

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We notice that he had to hold this press conference in a real grocery store, since his won't be open until 2029. The city's budgeted $70 million to get all five stores up and running, and the first one alone is slated to cost $30 million.

Whatever they lose in profit, they'll make up in volume, for sure.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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