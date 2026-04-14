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Zohran Mamdani Now Says His $30 Million City-Owned Grocery Store Will Open in 2029

Brett T. | 3:30 PM on April 14, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

We have a breaking news update for you. As we reported on Monday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced during his 100-day address that the city would be opening the first of five city-owned grocery stores in East Harlem next year. He already has a vacant, city-owned lot picked out. The budget for the first store is $30 million out of a $70 million budget for all five stores. He explained on Tuesday that the first will cost more and take longer because it's being built from scratch. Oh, and did we say take longer? He just said it was to open next year, but he told a reporter on Tuesday it won't be open until 2029. Which will be completed first: Mamdani's commie grocery store or Gov. Gavin Newsom's bullet train to nowhere?

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Not this year, sorry.

It's only April of 2026. First, he said it would take until next year to open the first store, and now he's pushed it back until 2029. That $30 million will be spent before the end of this year.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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COMMUNISM NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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