Zohran Mamdani Now Says His $30 Million City-Owned Grocery Store Will Open in 2029

We have a breaking news update for you. As we reported on Monday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced during his 100-day address that the city would be opening the first of five city-owned grocery stores in East Harlem next year. He already has a vacant, city-owned lot picked out. The budget for the first store is $30 million out of a $70 million budget for all five stores. He explained on Tuesday that the first will cost more and take longer because it's being built from scratch. Oh, and did we say take longer? He just said it was to open next year, but he told a reporter on Tuesday it won't be open until 2029. Which will be completed first: Mamdani's commie grocery store or Gov. Gavin Newsom's bullet train to nowhere?

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Update: The $30 million dollar communist grocery store that Mamdani said will open next year will admittedly not be opened until 2029. https://t.co/W9m4SJFoJU pic.twitter.com/fEFowpAknC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 14, 2026

SHORTER: $100 says it will close faster than it took to build. — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) April 14, 2026

Sounds like another money laundering scheme but what do I know — Audra Peterson (@Audrapete0725) April 14, 2026

How long can it possibly take to locate a building and stock the shelves?@grok how long from the first announcement to the grand opening does it take for Aldi to open their average store? — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) April 14, 2026

So Mamdani is intending to use it as a reelection prop and bribe. — Norman Buntz (@normanbuntzhsb) April 14, 2026

The next mayoral election in New York City will be held on November 3, 2029. Thus, the 2029 date. — Arts, Politics & Culture (@rosewdc) April 14, 2026

First promo photo released. pic.twitter.com/rzqBdXJP3I — 🇺🇲 George Tirebiter (@GeorgeTireBTR) April 14, 2026

And then in 2029, Democrats will insist on another $30 million to open the grocery store in 2031. 👀 — Mitten (@MeInTheMitten) April 14, 2026

There will be no city-owned grocery stores. The money will mysteriously disappear long before the first store is built. — Brett Bullington (@Scobinski) April 14, 2026

That's really going to be hilarious, not to mention, it will only be one location. And it will fail even while remaining open all the way to some dismal hilarious death. — John Anderson (@truth_campaign) April 14, 2026

But will there be free bus rides? — 𝐉𝐂 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 (@VascoDG2) April 14, 2026

Not this year, sorry.

"I'm proud to announce... more promises" — Rockatansky (@__Rockatansky) April 14, 2026

It's only April of 2026. First, he said it would take until next year to open the first store, and now he's pushed it back until 2029. That $30 million will be spent before the end of this year.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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