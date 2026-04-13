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Comrade Zohran Mamdani Moving Ahead With Not-For-Profit City-Owned Grocery Stores

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on April 13, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Due to a huge budget deficit, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's promise of free bus service in the city won't come to fruition this year. Next year will be a big year, though. Mamdani gave his 100-day address and announced that the first of five planned city-owned and operated grocery stores will be up and running in East Harlem next year, on city-owned land, at a cost of merely $30 million. But what the store loses per sale, they'll make up in volume, or something.

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The math doesn't quite add up, as Fox News reports. The budget for all five stores is only $70 million. Maybe they get cheaper to build when you buy in bulk.

Here's how he explained how communism would work during his campaign:

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That's what happened when Kansas City tried this experiment.

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It's only April. Why is it going to take until next year to build a grocery store with a $30 million budget?

This is sure to be a success coming from Mamdani, who's never managed anything or run a business.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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COMMUNISM ECONOMY FOX NEWS NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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