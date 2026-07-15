Second 'ICE-Related Fatality' This Week After Mexican Flees Encounter, Is Hit by Tractor-Trailer

The media is reporting that there's been a second ICE-involved fatality this week, after a Colombian national was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Monday in Maine. In this case, a 28-year-old man was fleeing what NBC News describes as "an encounter" with ICE agents in Florida. We doubt this fatality will garner the same news coverage that the Maine incident did, although Cato's David J. Bier will no doubt pop up and say this is another reason the idea of mass deportation is "insane."

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A 28-year-old man has died after being hit by a tractor-trailer while fleeing “an encounter” with ICE agents in Florida, officials say.



This is the second ICE-related fatality this week and the third since a small-business owner was killed in Houston on July 7.… — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 15, 2026

The Miami Herald is calling it the third ICE-related fatality in a week:

BREAKING - A 28-year-old man was killed by a truck while fleeing immigration agents in St. Augustine, Florida this morning, officials said.



It is the 3rd death involving ICE in a week, after agents shot a man in Maine yesterday.



w/@syraob https://t.co/1PoW5toH8d — Claire Healy (@clurhealy) July 14, 2026

Syra Ortiz Blanes and Claire Healy report:

A 28-year-old Mexican man died in an apparent traffic accident Tuesday morning following an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations agents in St. Augustine, marking the third death involving ICE in a week. The man ran away from agents and was hit by a truck, Florida Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan told the Miami Herald. FHP was not involved in the operation, but is currently investigating the incident, which took place shortly before 7 a.m. “Preliminary information revealed that an encounter between HSI and ICE agents occurred in the parking lot of a local gas station/convenience store,” Bryan wrote in a statement. He said that four people ran off and one was hit by a tractor-trailer after running across State Road 16.

The Miami Herald calls the victim a Mexican man but adds, "The immigration status of the victim is unclear, as is the reason immigration agents were involved." The fact that four people ran off when ICE pulled up is a good clue, though.

Third death involving illegal aliens fleeing justice.



Accuracy matters. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) July 15, 2026

So he was running and got into a wreck...so not the fault of ICE. — Davo (@davojones22) July 14, 2026

The fatality was "ICE-involved" after an "encounter."

"ICE-related?" The guy ran in front of a moving truck; HTF is that "ICE-related?" — Zerstorer der Skischule (@GeorgeC66329722) July 15, 2026

Not ICE’s fault. — El Bochie (@Snotbelly) July 14, 2026

Criminal killed fleeing law enforcement. No tears. I assume you didn’t ask ICE what crime he committed. — Diane Sroka Benjamin (@BlnNews_com) July 15, 2026

This is pathetic. A guy fleeing from the police gets into an accident. It’s not the fault of ICE he was fleeing. Being here illegally was the reason he fled — TheTaurus11 (@LucifersBull1) July 15, 2026

Sounds like the illegal alien got himself killed by running away.



ICE is not at fault. — OriginalAOC (@AocOriginal) July 14, 2026

So the truck was trying to run him down? Here ILLEGALLY and running from the authorities and runs in front of a truck gets smushed and it’s ICE fault. Which is it. — Steve Pauley (@SteveP468) July 14, 2026

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So if I have a heart attack while reading this, will my death also be ICE related?



Beginning to sound a lot like COVID deaths. — Sir 'No.' Mycroft (@sir_mycroft) July 14, 2026

No different than some shmo running from the cops and getting hit trying to cross a busy road. ICE didn't do this, the guy that ran did. — Scott Braddock (@PAnotalostcause) July 15, 2026

I suppose people will say that THIS is the fault of federal agents. If they just let illegal aliens go free, everything would be fine. — Debris Filter-Site Expert (@_Pete_Robertson) July 14, 2026

The lesson here seems to be not to run from ICE if you're here illegally.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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