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Second 'ICE-Related Fatality' This Week After Mexican Flees Encounter, Is Hit by Tractor-Trailer

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on July 15, 2026
Twitchy Meme

The media is reporting that there's been a second ICE-involved fatality this week, after a Colombian national was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Monday in Maine. In this case, a 28-year-old man was fleeing what NBC News describes as "an encounter" with ICE agents in Florida. We doubt this fatality will garner the same news coverage that the Maine incident did, although Cato's David J. Bier will no doubt pop up and say this is another reason the idea of mass deportation is "insane."

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The Miami Herald is calling it the third ICE-related fatality in a week:

Syra Ortiz Blanes and Claire Healy report:

A 28-year-old Mexican man died in an apparent traffic accident Tuesday morning following an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations agents in St. Augustine, marking the third death involving ICE in a week. 

The man ran away from agents and was hit by a truck, Florida Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan told the Miami Herald. FHP was not involved in the operation, but is currently investigating the incident, which took place shortly before 7 a.m.

“Preliminary information revealed that an encounter between HSI and ICE agents occurred in the parking lot of a local gas station/convenience store,” Bryan wrote in a statement. He said that four people ran off and one was hit by a tractor-trailer after running across State Road 16.

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The Miami Herald calls the victim a Mexican man but adds, "The immigration status of the victim is unclear, as is the reason immigration agents were involved." The fact that four people ran off when ICE pulled up is a good clue, though.

The fatality was "ICE-involved" after an "encounter."

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The lesson here seems to be not to run from ICE if you're here illegally.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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CRIME FLORIDA ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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