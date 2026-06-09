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Seize Heil!: Dem Graham Platner Imagines Himself As a Robin Hood Socialist Who Makes Billionaires Quiver

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:47 AM on June 09, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Democrat Senate primary candidate Graham Platner sees himself as a sort of Nazi-tattooed Robin Hood. He’s convincing gullible voters in Maine that if billionaires like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos had less wealth, it would mean average working Americans would suddenly have huge wads of money bursting out of their pockets. This illogical emotional appeal is resonating with his followers, of course.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Graham Platner: “The fact that Jeff Bezos exists and the fact that I know someone in Sullivan who works three jobs and pays 60% of her monthly income in rent, those two things are directly connected. There is no metric of hard work that justifies a billionaire when people in Eastern Maine work three jobs just to put food on the table”

The guy whose father bought him a home and then lied about it is not someone we'd ever trust with major economic issues. (WATCH)

Wait, you don’t want a little ‘Seize Heil’ with Platner’s ‘Sieg Heil?’

Anyone who promises fairness and equal outcomes should be shunned like a Totenkopf tat.

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Everything will be sunshine and rainbows if the government steps in to limit how much money Bezos can make or invest.

Commenters say if billionaires’ wealth is seized, none of it will ever find itself in the hands of Platner’s voters.

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Jealousy and resentment don’t sound like much of a plan for prosperity. Still, those who can justify overlooking a Nazi tattoo can be convinced of anything.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS AMAZON DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY JEFF BEZOS GRAHAM PLATNER

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