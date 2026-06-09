Seize Heil!: Dem Graham Platner Imagines Himself As a Robin Hood Socialist Who Makes Billionaires Quiver

Democrat Senate primary candidate Graham Platner sees himself as a sort of Nazi-tattooed Robin Hood. He’s convincing gullible voters in Maine that if billionaires like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos had less wealth, it would mean average working Americans would suddenly have huge wads of money bursting out of their pockets. This illogical emotional appeal is resonating with his followers, of course.

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Graham Platner: “The fact that Jeff Bezos exists and the fact that I know someone in Sullivan who works three jobs and pays 60% of her monthly income in rent, those two things are directly connected. There is no metric of hard work that justifies a billionaire when people in Eastern Maine work three jobs just to put food on the table”

The guy whose father bought him a home and then lied about it is not someone we'd ever trust with major economic issues. (WATCH)

Graham Platner: “The fact that Jeff Bezos exists and the fact that I know someone in Sullivan who works three jobs and pays 60% of her monthly income in rent, those two things are directly connected. There is no metric of hard work that justifies a billionaire when people in… pic.twitter.com/aVfnriXls6 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 8, 2026

Oh wow, so he’s an idiot too?



As if the Nazi tattoo and domestic violence wasn’t bad enough. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) June 8, 2026

Wait, you don’t want a little ‘Seize Heil’ with Platner’s ‘Sieg Heil?’

Anyone who promises fairness and equal outcomes should be shunned like a Totenkopf tat.

This is total nonsensical argument. Actually he's not even making an argument it's just "life is unfair" and not much else. Would never vote for this idiot. — ApolloniusofTyana (@Apolloknius) June 8, 2026

It would be fun to hear the logic behind this.



Why is it only Bezos’ fault? Bill Gates is kinda rich. Roxanne Quimby (Burt’s Bees) right there in Maine is pretty comfortable. — TheReformRepublican (@TheReformRepub1) June 8, 2026

It is an absolute certainty that this lady in Sullivan who works three jobs buys stuff on Amazon and has it delivered to her door, saving her thousands of dollars per year and countless hours spent driving and walking aisles. — Justin Redalen (@Justinredalen) June 8, 2026

Everything will be sunshine and rainbows if the government steps in to limit how much money Bezos can make or invest.

Commenters say if billionaires’ wealth is seized, none of it will ever find itself in the hands of Platner’s voters.

There are absolutely NO democrat ideas that will fix this country. Their answer is "Robinhood socialism". "Rob from the rich to give to the poor". Socialism only works until the rich leave or run out of money... and I can tell you, they'll leave way before they run out of money! — SaltyJohn (@SaltyJohnUSA) June 8, 2026

The bad thing about Robinhood socialism is that they don't give it to the poor. They first take out a percentage that ensures the managerial class lives comfortably. Then, at each level it goes through on the way, the party apparatchik takes out his share. The poor get nothing. — Punter Every Day (@PunterNavarre) June 8, 2026

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You are rich compared to 95% of the world, but you can't enjoy it because envy spoils it for you



Envy is a sickness of the soul — William Tabor DDS (@WilliamTaborDDS) June 8, 2026

Jealousy and resentment don’t sound like much of a plan for prosperity. Still, those who can justify overlooking a Nazi tattoo can be convinced of anything.

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