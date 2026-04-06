Fauxcahontas Shrieks About Taxing Bezos … But Still Can’t Find Fraud She’s Been ‘Fighting’ For Decades

It's becoming really clear Elizabeth Warren has no new ideas beyond shrieking about taking billions from billionaires.

Jeff Bezos has $222 billion.



If he paid my wealth tax this year, we could fund insulin in America for everyone who needs it plus free school lunch for every kid in Texas—and have plenty of money left over.



And Bezos would still have $215 billion dollars to spare. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 5, 2026

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Taking money from one rich dude isn't the way to solve the issues of debt in America. The first thing that should happen is stopping fraud and the second thing is cutting off aid to people who aren't American citizens.

These posts don’t land because of all of the fraud. If Democrats really wanted to fund insulin, or anything really, they’d demand DOGE audits of all federal programs. https://t.co/75GAM6Cs2w — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 5, 2026

Americans know there is so much fraud and if money is continually wasted, things will never improve.

Elizabeth Warren is Worth $10 Million and Owns a House and a Condo.



If She gave Away $9 Million and 1 Property, We would be $10 Million Closer to Funding Insulin in America for Everyone Who Needs It… https://t.co/j2cWvDitUe — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) April 5, 2026

Elizabeth should go first and be the example.

How about if we tax insider trading by members of congress? https://t.co/kSLbWzi3Zg — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) April 5, 2026

Nancy Pelosi alone could fund insulin for all of America.

The Federal budget increased by about 4% last year. You can't possibly be dumb enough to believe that having another 0.1% would somehow lead to free lunches and insulin. If anyone in government leadership wanted to do that, money wouldn't be stopping them and you know it. https://t.co/2yqaRmCJ5G — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) April 6, 2026

There is a spending problem. Throwing more money at the issue won't solve it.

The US government spends that amount in a day and a half.



Right now.



Why don’t you cut federal spending by a day and half and work this insulin miracle right now?



(Because your claim is bogus.) https://t.co/rpNZboMw6X — RBe (@RBPundit) April 5, 2026

Because it's easier to just stir up class envy on X.

The problem is that you guys don’t even try to fix the fraud.



It’s not that people don’t want to help the poor with their tax dollars.



It’s that we see our tax dollars fund fake learing centers and broom closets that call themselves hospice centers.



You aren’t serious people. https://t.co/ZwdcDhpIRo — Tandy (@dantypo) April 5, 2026

Americans are generous people. They are happy to help the truly poor who either can't work or who are actively looking for work. They are tired of help the able-bodied and illegals.

I do, in fact, think she is so stupid that she thinks he has this in cash. https://t.co/i0ETYkqWhL — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) April 5, 2026

Oh, she absolutely is that dumb.

1) Just because someone has money doesn't mean you or the government are entitled to it.



2) If you force investors like Bezos to liquidate investments to pay taxes, then it will cost jobs and growth.



3) I don't know who this stuff is meant to fool, but anyone with any… https://t.co/am90bhWaGf — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 6, 2026

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And when you run out of rich people's money, then what? https://t.co/QBXFKR3Rzk — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 6, 2026

That's as far as the Democrat's plan goes.

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