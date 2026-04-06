Apparently Gavin Newsom and Calif's High Speed Rail Boondoggle Hasn't Been Boondoggle-y En...
Nate Silver Drops 2026 Engagement Chart — Then Gets Wrecked Over Communist Labeled...
Sen. Fetterman Calls Out Fellow Dems Embracing Radical Hasan Piker Who Said America...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Zoo Peeper: Victor Davis Hanson Hilariously Exposes Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Elitist Views...
George Stephanopoulos: Trump’s Mail-In Voting EO Will ‘Subvert the Midterms, Sow Doubt Abo...
Stephen King Sweeps the Bad Timing Awards With an EPIC Fail About Trump's...
TMZ Chases Ghost: Trump's 'Health Crisis' Was Just Golf, Duty, and Leftist Wishcasting
NPR’s Outrageous Choice: Sympathy for Attacker’s Lebanese Town, Silence for Michigan Synag...
Where’s Navy? Bidens Push ‘Normal Family’ Easter Photo — But Still Erasing Hunter’s...
VIP
Florida's Republican Boom: Insurance Wins, Blue-State Warnings, and Why Dems Can't Compete
Theo Von’s Barron Trump Take Exposes Why We Should Ignore Entertainers on Politics
NBC's Kristen Welker Flat-Out Denies DHS Has a Head: Two Weeks After Mullin...
T. Becket Adams Nails the Moment: Europe Disappointed U.S. Actually Saved Its Pilot...

Fauxcahontas Shrieks About Taxing Bezos … But Still Can’t Find Fraud She’s Been ‘Fighting’ For Decades

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on April 06, 2026
Democratic National Convention via AP

It's becoming really clear Elizabeth Warren has no new ideas beyond shrieking about taking billions from billionaires.

Advertisement

Taking money from one rich dude isn't the way to solve the issues of debt in America. The first thing that should happen is stopping fraud and the second thing is cutting off aid to people who aren't American citizens. 

Americans know there is so much fraud and if money is continually wasted, things will never improve.

Elizabeth should go first and be the example.

Nancy Pelosi alone could fund insulin for all of America.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

There is a spending problem. Throwing more money at the issue won't solve it. 

Because it's easier to just stir up class envy on X.

Americans are generous people. They are happy to help the truly poor who either can't work or who are actively looking for work. They are tired of help the able-bodied and illegals.

Oh, she absolutely is that dumb.

Advertisement

That's as far as the Democrat's plan goes. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ELIZABETH WARREN JEFF BEZOS NANCY PELOSI NATIONAL DEBT TAXES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Apparently Gavin Newsom and Calif's High Speed Rail Boondoggle Hasn't Been Boondoggle-y Enough
Doug P.
Nate Silver Drops 2026 Engagement Chart — Then Gets Wrecked Over Communist Labeled 'Right-Leaning'
justmindy
Zoo Peeper: Victor Davis Hanson Hilariously Exposes Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Elitist Views of the South
Warren Squire
T. Becket Adams Nails the Moment: Europe Disappointed U.S. Actually Saved Its Pilot in Iran
justmindy
Stephen King Sweeps the Bad Timing Awards With an EPIC Fail About Trump's Situation Room
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement